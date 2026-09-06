Emotional Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino reflects on coaching Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino once managed Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. Now facing them as rivals in MLS, the Atlanta United manager has reflected on his time with the Herons.

On Saturday, Inter Miami and Atlanta United played out a thrilling 2–2 draw. Following the match, Martino was seen sharing an emotional embrace with Messi, reflecting on their shared history and the superstar’s recent journey.

“Well, for me, it was a really nice chapter that we experienced here in Miami,” Martino said in press conference in response to Bolavip. “We were able to accomplish some of the first important things for the club. They’re two great figures, two great soccer players.

“But beyond that, what I’ll take away is the relationship we built and the fact that I was able to play a small part in their careers. Obviously, I spent more time with Leo and less time with Luis, but we built a great relationship, and the greeting with both of them was simply a reflection of that.”

Inter Miami eye another major trophy

During his time in South Florida, Martino brought success to the Herons by leading them to the 2023 Leagues Cup title. It marked Messi’s first trophy with the club, though Martino’s tenure would not last much longer.

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After parting ways with Martino in 2024, Inter Miami went on to secure the MLS Cup in 2025. It was the first domestic league title in the franchise’s history, and they are now aiming to defend their crown this season.

Inter Miami have enjoyed a strong 2026 campaign. While their recent form has dipped slightly, they remain near the top of the Eastern Conference, leading many to believe that a back-to-back title run is a very real possibility.