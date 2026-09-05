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Cristiano Ronaldo goes scoreless in Al Nassr’s first loss of the season as Ivan Toney takes lead in scoring charts

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney.
© Getty ImagesCristano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday, falling 2-1 to Al Ittihad at home in a result that also ended manager Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten start on the bench.

George Ilenikhena did the damage for the hosts, scoring a brace inside the opening 22 minutes, the first a header in the fourth minute and the second a composed left-footed finish after being played through by Houssem Aouar.

Angelo pulled one back for the visitors just two minutes later, finishing from inside the box, but Al Nassr could not find an equalizer despite pushing hard in the second half and through six minutes of stoppage time.

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Ronaldo was unable to add to his tally in the defeat, despite a handful of half-chances throughout the match. It was the first time all season Al Nassr had failed to win, snapping a run that had them sitting second in the table with 12 points from four matches heading into the fixture.

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Ivan Toney takes the lead in scoring charts

While Ronaldo and Al Nassr stumbled, Ivan Toney continued his outstanding start to the campaign for Al Ahli, scoring twice from the penalty spot in a commanding 5-0 win over Al Riyadh.

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Cristiano Ronaldo could face former Al Nassr teammate as Marcelo Brozovic draws interest from Saudi Pro League rival

The Englishman opened the scoring in the 16th minute after Saad Balobaid was fouled in the box, then completed his brace in the 61st minute following a second penalty award, with Al Ahli’s foreign contingent doing most of the damage alongside additional goals from Edward Sperfsyan, Francisco Trincao and Naif Khaled Rashid Masoud.

Toney’s brace now makes him the outright leader of the Saudi Pro League’s scoring charts, with 6 goals through five matches for Al Ahli. He sits well clear of the chasing pack, which includes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Al Hilal on 4 goals, while a large group, among them Ruben Neves, Alexandre Lacazette and Angelo, sit on 3.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains further back in the chasing pack with 2 goals for the season, having gone scoreless again on Friday and now sitting four goals adrift of Toney at the top of the table, a stark contrast to the pace he set in previous campaigns atop Saudi Arabia’s scoring charts.

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