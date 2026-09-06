How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Valencia vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Valencia vs Barcelona

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT • Sunday, September 6, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona travel to the Mestalla to face a Valencia side already in crisis mode just four games into the new season. For Barcelona, this match represents a chance to continue their flawless start and extend their dominance atop the league table. Hansi Flick’s squad has been firing on all cylinders, showcasing the attacking prowess that secured them the title last season.

For Valencia, the stakes are entirely different and far more urgent. With only one point from their first three matches and a growing injury list, the pressure is mounting on manager Carlos Corberán. A clash against the champions is the last thing a struggling team needs, but a surprise result could be the catalyst to turn their season around before they get dragged into an early relegation battle.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs enter this fixture on completely opposite trajectories. Barcelona has picked up where they left off, securing three convincing wins while scoring 12 goals. Their title defense is off to a perfect start, built on an aggressive, high-pressing system that suffocates opponents. Their 11.6 xG in just three games demonstrates that their goal-scoring flurry is no accident, but a product of systematic dominance.

In stark contrast, Valencia has stumbled out of the gate, mirroring the poor start that plagued their 2025/26 campaign. They have scored just one goal and their defense has already shown signs of weakness, conceding three times to newly-promoted Deportivo La Coruña. Tactically, Valencia’s attempt to press high could be disastrous. While they rank high in winning possession in the opponent’s half, that aggressive approach risks leaving them fatally exposed to the blistering pace of Barcelona’s forwards like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who has thrived in a false nine role.

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The motivations for each side are crystal clear. Barcelona aims to solidify its position as the team to beat, and a comprehensive victory on the road would send another strong message to the rest of the league. For Valencia, this is about survival and restoring confidence. They need to find a way to be defensively compact while still posing a threat, a difficult balance to strike against a team of Barcelona’s caliber, especially with a squad decimated by injuries.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been heavily dominated by Barcelona. Across 232 official meetings, the Catalan giants have secured 115 victories compared to Valencia’s 60, with 57 matches ending in a draw. This long-term trend underscores the scale of the challenge facing the home side.

However, recent history offers a more complex picture. Valencia’s 3-1 victory in their last meeting at the Mestalla broke a 12-game winless streak against Barcelona. While that win came on the final day of last season after Barcelona had already clinched the title, it will provide a sliver of hope. Before that, Barcelona’s dominance was clear, highlighted by a crushing 6-0 win earlier in the same season.

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Statistically, this matchup often produces fireworks. The last five encounters have seen both teams find the net on three occasions. More notably, games between these two sides have averaged a staggering 5.2 goals, suggesting a high probability of an open, attacking affair. Barcelona has covered a -1.5 goal handicap in three of their last four victories over Valencia, indicating a tendency for them to win comfortably when they are on form.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with key absences, but Valencia’s injury crisis is far more severe and will heavily influence their approach to this game.

Valencia is navigating a disastrous injury situation, with a long list of key players sidelined. Forward Sadiq Umar is out until November, and he is joined on the treatment table by Pablo Maffeo, José Copete, Guido Rodríguez, Diego López, and Sergi Canós, among others. This severely limits Carlos Corberán’s options and forces him into a more defensive and pragmatic setup.

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Barcelona is also without crucial midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, but their squad depth allows for more flexibility. New signing Gabriel Jesus is available for selection but is expected to start on the bench. Raphinha’s sensational form, with five goals in three games, means he will almost certainly continue to lead the line as a dynamic false nine.

Valencia Projected XI (5-3-1):

Dimitrievski; Rioja, Martínez, Diakhaby, Tárrega, Vázquez; Pepelu, Ugrinic, Sato; Guerra; Duro.

With so many players out, expect Valencia to deploy a conservative 5-3-1 formation designed to frustrate Barcelona. The focus will be on defensive solidity, with three center-backs and a packed midfield aiming to deny space. Javi Guerra will play a key role in linking the midfield to lone striker Hugo Duro, who will be tasked with holding up the ball and relieving pressure.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

García; Espart, Cubarsí, Christensen, Koundé; Pedri, Bernal; Gordon, Olmo, Yamal; Raphinha.

Hansi Flick is unlikely to deviate from the 4-2-3-1 system that has brought so much success. The attack will flow through the in-form Raphinha, with the prodigious Lamine Yamal and creative force Dani Olmo providing support from the wings and central areas. Pedri’s control in midfield will be essential to dictating the tempo and breaking down Valencia’s low block.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream exclusively on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as on web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every La Liga match but also includes coverage of other top European competitions. You can watch the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and major cup tournaments all in one place.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $64.99, offering an incredible value for soccer fans who want comprehensive access to global soccer. There are no long-term contracts, so you can cancel at any time.

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Beyond soccer, your subscription also includes a deep library of movies, TV shows, and original programming, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

For a full schedule of all upcoming La Liga matches on US TV and streaming, check out our La Liga TV schedule page.

SEE MORE > Complete La Liga TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out NordVPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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