Cristiano Ronaldo tastes first Saudi Pro League defeat with Al-Nassr: How many MLS losses does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered his first Saudi Pro League defeat of the season with Al-Nassr, while Lionel Messi has also endured a difficult stretch with Inter Miami during the 2026-27 campaign. The two global superstars remain among the biggest names in their respective leagues, but both clubs have experienced setbacks that have raised questions about their title ambitions.

Al-Nassr’s latest setback came in a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad, with George Ilenikhena scoring twice before Angelo pulled one back for the visitors. Despite dominating large portions of the second half, Ronaldo’s side could not find a second goal, with goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic producing a standout performance to preserve the result.

Al-Ittihad started the match at a furious pace and needed only four minutes to take the lead. Ilenikhena reacted quickest after Steven Bergwijn’s effort was parried onto the post, heading the loose ball into the bottom corner.

The young striker doubled his tally in the 22nd minute after Houssem Aouar split the Al-Nassr defence with a perfectly weighted pass. Ilenikhena kept his composure before finishing clinically, giving Al-Ittihad a two-goal advantage and putting the visitors under immediate pressure. The defeat leaves Ronaldo’s team on 12 points from five league matches, while Al-Ittihad climbed to 11 and remains unbeaten.

Ronaldo suffers first league loss with Saudi defending champions

For Ronaldo, the defeat marks his first Saudi Pro League loss of the campaign after Al-Nassr had won its opening four matches. The Portuguese superstar had opportunities but could not find the goal that would have rescued his side from a damaging night.

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The result also benefits Al-Hilal, which now sits three points ahead of Al-Nassr at the top of the standings. Al-Ittihad’s victory means the gap between the two sides has been reduced to only one point, adding another layer of intrigue to the title race.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

How many MLS losses does Messi have?

The comparison with Messi produces an interesting answer because Inter Miami has suffered four MLS regular-season defeats during the 2026 campaign, but Messi has featured in only two of those losses. In his 19 league appearances this season, the Argentine has recorded an impressive 11 wins, six draws and two defeats.

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Messi’s two losses came during Inter Miami’s difficult August run. He was on the field for a 4-1 defeat away to Nashville on August 16 and a 2-1 home loss to Toronto on August 23, giving him only two MLS defeats while playing this season.

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The Herons’ wider record is considerably less impressive, with the club also losing to Los Angeles FC in February and enduring further defeats during the Leagues Cup. The latter included losses to Monterrey and Club Leon, although those results came outside the MLS regular season.