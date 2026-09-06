Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Why is Christian Pulisic not starting for AC Milan in Serie A clash vs Juventus?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

AC Milan feature on Sunday, September 6, in one of the most critical fixtures of the early 2026-27 Serie A campaign against rivals Juventus at Allianz Stadium. However, as the starting lineups for the Derby dei Campioni were announced, questions arose regarding the exclusion of Christian Pulisic from the Rossoneri’s starting eleven.

Christian Pulisic begins on the substitute bench against Juventus strictly due to a fitness management situation. The USMNT star remains below his peak physical condition following his recent injury layoff, prompting head coach Ruben Amorim to hold him out of the starting lineup.

According to reporting from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic’s physical condition remains well short of full match sharpness, noting that he is “not at 100 percent and not even close to it” at present. Despite the temporary setback, he remains regarded as a vital cornerstone of the squad as Milan carefully manage his return to action.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Thus far, Pulisic has yet to record a single competitive minute during the 2026-27 Serie A campaign. Although included on the matchday bench for previous fixtures against Torino and Venezia, Amorim utilized all five available substitutions in both contests without calling on the USMNT star to take the pitch.

Tweet placeholder

Having spent several weeks building fitness in full training sessions, Pulisic is expected to compete for one of the dual attacking midfield roles in Amorim’s tactical setup once fully recovered. For the clash against Juventus, those central attacking positions will be occupied by Adrien Rabiot and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic set to learn his Milan fate soon as date for crucial contract talks emerges

see also

Christian Pulisic set to learn his Milan fate soon as date for crucial contract talks emerges

Conversely, USMNT teammate Yunus Musah earned a spot in the starting lineup for the marquee clash. The former Valencia midfielder anchors the central pivot alongside Croatian legend Luka Modric, flanked by Diego Moreira and Pervis Estupiñan on the wings.

Confirmed lineups for Juventus and AC Milan

Juventus’ confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, Zeki Celik; Manuel locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Francisco Conceicao, Nicolas Gonzalez, Kerim Alajbegovic; Randal Kolo Muani.
Head coach: Luciano Spalletti.

AC Milan’s confirmed lineup (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic; Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Pervis Estupiñan; Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers; Goncalo Ramos.
Head coach: Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic set to learn his Milan fate soon as date for crucial contract talks emerges

Christian Pulisic set to learn his Milan fate soon as date for crucial contract talks emerges

Pulisic is still waiting for his first appearance of the 2026-27 season, but an important development away from the pitch could soon provide answers about his long-term future.

Christian Pulisic’s coach Ruben Amorim can achieve 68-year-old Milan record that even Carlo Ancelotti could not break

Christian Pulisic’s coach Ruben Amorim can achieve 68-year-old Milan record that even Carlo Ancelotti could not break

Amorim is now within touching distance of a remarkable record that has even eluded legendary Milan coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti.

Christian Pulisic’s long-awaited Milan comeback could come against Juventus, but there’s a catch and it involves Ruben Amorim

Christian Pulisic’s long-awaited Milan comeback could come against Juventus, but there’s a catch and it involves Ruben Amorim

After a frustrating stretch dominated by injuries and limited opportunities, Pulisic could finally have a chance to change the narrative against a familiar opponent.

Christian Pulisic included in Milan’s Europa League squad as USMNT star achieves another career milestone with stunning 11-season record

Christian Pulisic included in Milan’s Europa League squad as USMNT star achieves another career milestone with stunning 11-season record

The USMNT star has reportedly been included in Milan’s UEFA Europa League squad, adding another major competition to his schedule while the Rossoneri look to turn an ambitious summer into a successful campaign.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo