Raphinha surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and matches Lionel Messi’s La Liga goalscoring record at Barcelona after Valencia goal

Raphinha has emerged as FC Barcelona‘s chief goalscoring threat during the opening stretch of the 2026-27 season, powering the club to the top of the table with staggering efficiency. With his latest strike in a 5-0 victory over Valencia, Raphinha surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s best four-match league start while matching Lionel Messi for an iconic 21st-century La Liga benchmark.

Barcelona visited Valencia for Matchday 4 with an attacking trident featuring Anthony Gordon and Lamine Yamal on the flanks while Raphinha operated as the central striker. The Brazilian once again found his name on the scoresheet in the 50th minute with Barcelona leading 2-0, turning in an accurate cross from Fermin Lopez to redirect the ball into the back of the net.

With that finish, Raphinha reached six goals across the opening four fixtures of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign, scoring in every single match thus far. He becomes just the second Barcelona player in the 21st century to accomplish the feat, joining Lionel Messi in elite company.

The Barcelona legend was the first player in modern club history to score six goals through the opening four matches of a La Liga season, accomplishing the feat twice. Messi first reached six goals through four games in 2012-13 by netting three braces despite going scoreless on Matchday 3, before repeating the milestone in 2013-14 with a brace and a hat trick despite missing Matchday 2 through injury.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona shoots for score in front of Adil Rami of Valencia. (Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Operating outside the mold of a conventional central target man, Raphinha stands as the competition’s premier goalscorer. The Brazilian opened his account with a brace in a 5-0 Matchday 1 win over Elche, scored once in a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, added another brace in a 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano, and extended his streak against Valencia.

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Barcelona sit atop the La Liga standings with a perfect 12 points from four matches, displaying lethal form in front of goal with 17 total team goals while surrendering just two at the defensive end.

Cristiano Ronaldo left off the mark

Cristiano Ronaldo routinely shattered goalscoring standards following his 2009 arrival at Real Madrid. However, unlike Messi and Raphinha, the Portuguese icon never matched that specific four-game scoring surge to open a La Liga season.

Ronaldo’s personal best through Matchday 4 of a La Liga campaign stood at five goals, a mark he achieved across three separate seasons. He first set the standard during his 2009-10 debut campaign before replicating it in 2014-15 and 2015-16, highlighted by a five-goal masterclass against Espanyol on Matchday 3 of the latter campaign.

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Nevertheless, the Portuguese star produced an unprecedented scoring stretch later in that 2014-15 campaign by racking up nine goals across his first four individual league appearances. After sitting out Matchday 2 due to injury, Ronaldo hit nine goals through Matchday 5, scoring once against Cordoba, once against Atletico Madrid, three against Deportivo La Coruna, and four against Elche.