Lightning storm disrupts 2026 World Cup final preparations: Spain cancel training, Argentina carry on

The final hours before a World Cup final are usually filled with calm, focus and carefully planned routines, but Spain and Argentina discovered that even the biggest soccer match can be affected by forces beyond anyone’s control. With the 2026 World Cup final approaching, both national teams faced an unexpected challenge during their preparations, creating a dramatic situation just before the biggest game of the tournament.

The weather interruption created different reactions from the two finalists, with Spain forced to change its plans while Argentina eventually managed to continue its work ahead of the historic showdown. The disruption added another layer of tension before a final that already carries enormous expectations for both sides.

Storm forces Spain to cancel final training session

The biggest impact came at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey, where Spain was scheduled to complete its final outdoor training session before facing Argentina. However, heavy thunderstorms and lightning in the area forced the Spanish national team to abandon the planned session and move indoors.

According to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), “The Spanish national team’s training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol.”

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The decision followed strict safety regulations that require a waiting period after lightning strikes before players can return to the field. With no safe window available and FIFA rules preventing a major schedule change so close to the final, Spain’s coaching staff decided that protecting the players was the priority. The RFEF added: “The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors.”

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The cancellation was particularly frustrating because Spain manager Luis de la Fuente had previously described the final training session as one of the most important moments before the match. The coach wanted his players to complete their final tactical preparations and ensure everyone was physically ready for the decisive encounter.

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Argentina’s training delayed but eventually continued

Argentina also felt the effects of the storm, with the national team unable to begin its scheduled session at the planned time. The team was forced to delay its work and temporarily moved inside, where players completed fitness activities while waiting for conditions to improve.

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La Albiceleste’s training session at the New York Red Bulls facility was scheduled shortly after Spain’s, but the storm affected both finalists similarly. Argentina eventually returned to the field after the weather cleared, allowing the squad to complete its final preparations before the World Cup final.

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Reports from Globo Esporte described a relaxed atmosphere once training resumed, with players joking and enjoying the moment despite the earlier disruption. The team appeared calm as it continued its preparations for a match where it will attempt to defend its World Cup crown.