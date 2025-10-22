How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Wednesday, October 22, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool will be eager to rediscover their rhythm after a rough stretch that’s seen them lose three straight Premier League games, including a tough derby defeat to Manchester United, along with a setback against Galatasaray in Champions League play.

Their next challenge comes against Eintracht Frankfurt, who are licking their wounds following a heavy 5-1 loss and looking to steady their own form. With both teams hungry to bounce back, this matchup promises plenty of intensity—don’t miss the action!

More details on how to watch Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Advertisement