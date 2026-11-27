|WHO
|Nottingham vs Chelsea
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, November 27, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Nottingham vs Chelsea: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham
|1-3
|May 4, 2026
|Premier League
|Nottingham vs. Chelsea
|0-3
|October 18, 2025
|Premier League
|Nottingham vs. Chelsea
|0-1
|May 25, 2025
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham
|1-1
|October 6, 2024
|Premier League
|Nottingham vs. Chelsea
|2-3
|May 11, 2024
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham
|0-1
|September 2, 2023
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham
|2-2
|May 13, 2023
|Premier League
|Nottingham vs. Chelsea
|1-1
|January 1, 2023
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham
|2-0
|January 5, 2020
|FA Cup
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham
|2-0
|January 5, 2019
|FA Cup
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|11
|+10
|28
|2
|Brighton
|11
|+17
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|11
|+8
|22
|4
|Liverpool
|11
|+8
|21
|5
|Bournemouth
|11
|+4
|18
|6
|Brentford
|11
|+9
|17
|7
|Leeds
|11
|+5
|17
|8
|Chelsea
|11
|+0
|16
|9
|Everton
|11
|-2
|16
|10
|Tottenham
|11
|+1
|15
|11
|Hull
|11
|+2
|14
|12
|Aston Villa
|11
|-3
|14
|13
|Newcastle
|11
|-3
|13
|14
|Coventry
|11
|-8
|12
|15
|Fulham
|11
|-2
|11
|16
|Ipswich Town
|11
|-7
|11
|17
|Nottingham
|11
|-6
|9
|18
|Sunderland
|11
|-9
|9
|19
|Manchester United
|11
|-9
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|11
|-15
|7
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Nottingham vs. Chelsea
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester United vs. Brentford
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Leeds vs. Coventry
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|12:30 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Nottingham vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Nottingham will face Chelsea on Friday, November 27, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Nottingham vs Chelsea game in the United States.
- Chelsea lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.