Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nottingham vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Nottingham vs Chelsea WHAT Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, November 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nottingham host Chelsea on Friday, November 27 off the back of a rough stretch of form. They lost 0-2 to Bournemouth on November 21 and fell 0-2 to Brentford on October 31, though sandwiched between those defeats was a strong 3-1 win over Man City on November 7. That win shows Nottingham can trouble the league’s bigger sides, and they will need that same level to get anything out of this one.

Chelsea arrive in similarly uneven shape. They were beaten 1-4 by Leeds on November 21 and lost 0-1 to Sunderland on November 8, but before that they beat Man Utd 2-0 on October 31. Two defeats in their last two outings puts some pressure on Chelsea heading into Nottingham, and they will be looking to find the form that produced that win over Man Utd.

Nottingham vs Chelsea: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Chelsea vs. Nottingham 1-3 May 4, 2026 Premier League Nottingham vs. Chelsea 0-3 October 18, 2025 Premier League Nottingham vs. Chelsea 0-1 May 25, 2025 Premier League Chelsea vs. Nottingham 1-1 October 6, 2024 Premier League Nottingham vs. Chelsea 2-3 May 11, 2024 Premier League Chelsea vs. Nottingham 0-1 September 2, 2023 Premier League Chelsea vs. Nottingham 2-2 May 13, 2023 Premier League Nottingham vs. Chelsea 1-1 January 1, 2023 Premier League Chelsea vs. Nottingham 2-0 January 5, 2020 FA Cup Chelsea vs. Nottingham 2-0 January 5, 2019 FA Cup

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 11 +10 28 2 Brighton 11 +17 22 3 Manchester City 11 +8 22 4 Liverpool 11 +8 21 5 Bournemouth 11 +4 18 6 Brentford 11 +9 17 7 Leeds 11 +5 17 8 Chelsea 11 +0 16 9 Everton 11 -2 16 10 Tottenham 11 +1 15 11 Hull 11 +2 14 12 Aston Villa 11 -3 14 13 Newcastle 11 -3 13 14 Coventry 11 -8 12 15 Fulham 11 -2 11 16 Ipswich Town 11 -7 11 17 Nottingham 11 -6 9 18 Sunderland 11 -9 9 19 Manchester United 11 -9 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 -15 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Nottingham vs. Chelsea Friday, November 27, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Brentford Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Leeds vs. Coventry Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Nottingham vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary