Pep Guardiola has explained why he never tried to bring Lionel Messi to another club, and the answer has more to do with his heart than with soccer. In an interview with former Brazil striker Romario, at Romario TV, the Catalan coach was asked about the Argentine star and admitted that he never made a move to take him away from Barcelona.

“I never called him. I’m a Barca fan; I preferred him to stay there,” Guardiola told Romario. The possibility of a reunion between Guardiola and Messi was a topic of speculation in the summer of 2020, when the Argentine wanted to leave Barcelona and Manchester City appeared as a potential destination.

Guardiola, however, kept his distance, even though the two had been the central figures of one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, winning 14 trophies between 2008 and 2012, including two Champions League titles.

Their time together at Barcelona was historic, and Messi has not forgotten it. In a 2020 interview with La Sexta, shortly before his departure from the club, the Argentine star named Guardiola and Luis Enrique as the two best coaches he has had.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Pep Guardiola after Barcelona won the 2008–09 Champions League. (Getty Images)

“I had the bad luck, in quotation marks, of having Guardiola and Luis Enrique for a long time, the two best. Having them so close together and so quickly made me grow enormously in football and in tactical wisdom, which they taught me,” the Argentine explained in 2020.

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He also singled out Guardiola’s way of preparing matches, both defensively and in attack, explaining that the coach showed exactly where the game was and how to win it. Under their guidance, Messi lifted three Champions League trophies, two with Guardiola and one with Luis Enrique.

see also Pep Guardiola reveals the secret behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20 years at the top

Guardiola did make a move for Neymar in 2013

Unlike what happened with Messi, Guardiola did try to take another star away from Barcelona. During the same interview with Romario, the coach recalled that when he left the Catalan club to take charge of Bayern Munich in 2013, he knew Neymar was close to joining Barcelona and decided to intervene.

He even had a conversation with the Brazilian forward at a hotel, where they talked about soccer as Guardiola tried to convince him to choose the German club. The effort did not work, as Neymar joined Barcelona, where he played alongside Messi and Luis Suarez and won several important titles, including the 2015 Champions League.

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In the end, Guardiola’s words show a clear contrast in how he approached two of the greatest talents of his generation. He went after Neymar, but when it came to Messi, the coach preferred to let the player stay at the club he considers his own, even though a reunion would have been one of the most attractive stories in soccer.

Years later, that decision says as much about Guardiola’s loyalty to Barcelona as it does about the bond that was built between coach and player during their historic time together.