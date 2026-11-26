Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be at the same event on Dec. 20, when Carlos Tevez says goodbye to his career at La Bombonera. Messi has already confirmed his participation, while Ronaldo has been invited but his presence remains uncertain, as the Portuguese star’s availability depends on Al Nassr’s schedule. The possibility raises a question that many fans are asking: when was the last time the two superstars shared a field?

The answer is January 19, 2023, in a friendly in Riyadh between Paris Saint-Germain and a Riyadh Season XI made up of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players, which also marked Ronaldo‘s debut in Saudi Arabia.

Messi opened the scoring just three minutes into the match, while Ronaldo answered with a brace, one from the penalty spot and another before halftime. PSG ended up winning 5-4, in a game that served as a showcase for both players but did not count in the official head-to-head record.

In official competition, the last meeting is even further back. It came in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League, when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou on Dec. 8, 2020, with Ronaldo scoring twice from the penalty spot. In total, the two have met 36 times in official matches, with Messi leading the series with 16 wins to Ronaldo’s 11, along with nine draws.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their last game in 2023. (Getty Images)

Since then, their paths have not crossed again. A possible clash between Inter Miami and Al Nassr in early 2024 never materialized as expected, as Ronaldo missed the match to recover from an injury. That is why the farewell match in Buenos Aires, if both attend, would offer a rare scenario, as they have never represented the same team in either a competitive or exhibition match.

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Messi and Ronaldo’s last meeting with their national teams

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At the international level, the last time Messi and Ronaldo faced each other was on Nov. 18, 2014, in a friendly at Old Trafford, where Portugal beat Argentina 1-0 with a stoppage-time header from Raphael Guerreiro.

The two had met before in a 2011 friendly that Argentina won 2-1, and those two exhibition matches are the only times they have faced each other with their countries, since they never did so in a World Cup or any other official tournament.

The 2026 World Cup was the last real chance to change that before both retired from their national teams, but it did not happen. Argentina reached the final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain, while Portugal were eliminated by the same opponent in the round of 16.

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With both stars now retired from international soccer, Carlos Tevez‘s farewell match on Dec. 20 at La Bombonera stands out as one of the few remaining chances to see Messi and Ronaldo on the same field again, and perhaps even on the same team.