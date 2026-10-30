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How to watch Chivas vs Atlante match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Roberto Alvarado of Chivas
© Getty ImagesRoberto Alvarado of Chivas
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Atlante on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chivas vs Atlante
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 9:07pm ET / 6:07pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chivas host Atlante on Saturday, October 31 in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura riding a strong run of form. They beat Monterrey 1-0 on October 25, following a 1-0 win over Necaxa on October 21 and a 1-1 draw with Tigres on October 17. That stretch has produced back-to-back wins after the draw, and Chivas will look to carry that momentum into this home date.
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Atlante arrive in different shape after a mixed run of results. They lost 0-1 to San Luis on October 24, which came right after a 1-0 win over Juarez on October 21, and before that they fell 1-2 to Pumas UNAM on October 17. With one win in their last three outings, Atlante need a result in Guadalajara to steady their campaign.

Chivas vs Atlante: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Chivas vs. Atlante 1-1 November 1, 2017 Copa MX
Atlante vs. Chivas 1-3 February 22, 2017 Copa MX
Chivas vs. Atlante 1-1 January 25, 2017 Copa MX
Atlante vs. Chivas 1-1 January 26, 2014 Liga MX
Chivas vs. Atlante 1-0 August 4, 2013 Liga MX
Chivas vs. Atlante 1-2 April 14, 2013 Liga MX
Atlante vs. Chivas 3-1 October 21, 2012 Liga MX
Chivas vs. Atlante 0-1 January 8, 2012 Liga MX
Atlante vs. Chivas 0-2 July 24, 2011 Liga MX
Chivas vs. Atlante 2-0 February 6, 2011 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15

# Team P GD Pts
1 Club America 14 +15 28
2 Cruz Azul 14 +9 26
3 Chivas 14 +9 26
4 Atlas 14 -1 24
5 Toluca 14 +10 23
6 Leon 14 +3 22
7 Tijuana 14 +4 21
8 Monterrey 13 +5 20
9 Queretaro 13 -1 20
10 Santos Laguna 14 +0 19
11 San Luis 14 -3 19
12 Pumas UNAM 14 -3 17
13 Pachuca 14 +3 16
14 Puebla 14 -5 16
15 Tigres 14 -4 15
16 Atlante 14 -6 14
17 Necaxa 14 -11 10
18 Juarez 14 -24 5
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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET)
San Luis vs. Atlas Friday, October 30, 2026 9:00 PM
Juarez vs. Queretaro Friday, October 30, 2026 9:00 PM
Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM Friday, October 30, 2026 11:00 PM
Pachuca vs. Tigres Saturday, October 31, 2026 7:00 PM
Monterrey vs. Tijuana Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:05 PM
Chivas vs. Atlante Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:07 PM
Club America vs. Toluca Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:10 PM
Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:00 PM
Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:10 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Chivas vs Atlante and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Chivas will face Atlante on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Chivas vs Atlante game in the United States.
  • Chivas lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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