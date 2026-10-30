How to watch Chivas vs Atlante match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Chivas vs Atlante
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:07pm ET / 6:07pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Chivas vs Atlante: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|1-1
|November 1, 2017
|Copa MX
|Atlante vs. Chivas
|1-3
|February 22, 2017
|Copa MX
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|1-1
|January 25, 2017
|Copa MX
|Atlante vs. Chivas
|1-1
|January 26, 2014
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|1-0
|August 4, 2013
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|1-2
|April 14, 2013
|Liga MX
|Atlante vs. Chivas
|3-1
|October 21, 2012
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|0-1
|January 8, 2012
|Liga MX
|Atlante vs. Chivas
|0-2
|July 24, 2011
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|2-0
|February 6, 2011
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|14
|+15
|28
|2
|Cruz Azul
|14
|+9
|26
|3
|Chivas
|14
|+9
|26
|4
|Atlas
|14
|-1
|24
|5
|Toluca
|14
|+10
|23
|6
|Leon
|14
|+3
|22
|7
|Tijuana
|14
|+4
|21
|8
|Monterrey
|13
|+5
|20
|9
|Queretaro
|13
|-1
|20
|10
|Santos Laguna
|14
|+0
|19
|11
|San Luis
|14
|-3
|19
|12
|Pumas UNAM
|14
|-3
|17
|13
|Pachuca
|14
|+3
|16
|14
|Puebla
|14
|-5
|16
|15
|Tigres
|14
|-4
|15
|16
|Atlante
|14
|-6
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|14
|-24
|5
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|San Luis vs. Atlas
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Juarez vs. Queretaro
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|11:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Monterrey vs. Tijuana
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:07 PM
|Club America vs. Toluca
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|8:10 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Chivas vs Atlante and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Chivas will face Atlante on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Chivas vs Atlante game in the United States.
- Chivas lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.