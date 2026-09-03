Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland prepare for their first historic encounter: Has Lionel Messi ever faced the Norwegian star?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (left), Erling Haaland (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Erling Haaland (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland are two of the most prolific goalscorers in modern soccer, yet they have never faced one another for any club or national team. For years, Ronaldo has been the standard-bearer for Portugal, while Haaland has become Norway’s most feared finisher as their careers have run in parallel, but never in the same match. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming match between these giants, fans are left wondering: has Lionel Messi ever played against the Norway international?

This highly anticipated duel will pit Ronaldo’s remarkable longevity against the explosive power of Haaland. Throughout his illustrious career, the Portuguese forward has showcased his talents at every major European destination he joined. Meanwhile, the Norwegian striker has bullied defenders across the continent with his incredible physical strength and ruthless finishing.

The long wait for this monumental encounter will finally end on Sunday, September 27, 2026. The match will take place at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, where the home squad will host the Portuguese roster in a crucial Nations League fixture. A subsequent return meeting is already scheduled for October 4 in Porto, giving fans another chance to witness the spectacle.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Portuguese maestro and the Norwegian sensation have each carved out remarkable careers on the club and international stages. The former has spent years at the pinnacle of European soccer with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, while the latter’s meteoric rise has seen him shine at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. Despite their prominence, they have surprisingly never played against each other in a competitive fixture.

ronaldo haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Erling Haaland (right)

Their paths have also not crossed on the international stage. Portugal and Norway have met multiple times, but these encounters occurred before Haaland established himself as a senior international star in 2019. This absence of face-to-face competition is even more notable considering how often their names are compared due to their goalscoring prowess and attacking brilliance.

Advertisement

Have Messi and Haaland ever crossed paths?

With the spotlight shining on this unprecedented European clash, observers naturally wonder about the Argentine legend’s history with the Norwegian powerhouse. In fact, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland have also never played against each other in an official match. Their paths completely bypassed one another during their respective domestic and continental campaigns.

During the height of his European career, the Argentine maestro was securing trophies with his beloved Spanish employers, Barcelona. At the same time, the young Norwegian phenom was busy making a name for himself in Germany and England. The draw for the UEFA Champions League never paired their respective squads together on the pitch.

The situation at the international level mirrors their missed connections in domestic leagues. The South American champions Argentina simply never scheduled any friendly or competitive fixtures against the Scandinavian squad during their overlapping active years. As a result, a direct head-to-head battle between these global icons remained entirely elusive.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Erling Haaland of Norway.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Erling Haaland of Norway.

Furthermore, any hope of an international clash between the Argentine and the Norwegian was recently extinguished. Messi recently announced his retirement from international action, ending an illustrious La Albiceleste career with a record 207 caps and 125 goals. His achievements include winning the 2022 World Cup, but now the possibility of future encounters with Haaland in international tournaments is gone.

Could they still meet in the future?

Since Messi now plays for Inter Miami in MLS and Haaland remains at Manchester City, their chances of meeting in European club competitions are slim. The two teams are in different hemispheres and different continents, making traditional fixtures unlikely. However, despite the permanent closure of their international window, a tiny glimmer of hope still exists for a club-level encounter.

Advertisement

The most realistic pathway for a future showdown would be the FIFA Club World Cup. If Inter Miami qualifies as a continental champion and Manchester City qualifies through UEFA, they could face off in the tournament, providing a rare competitive encounter. Club friendly matches are another possibility, especially during pre-season tours when European clubs often travel to the U.S. for exhibitions.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erling Haaland: Date set for first career showdown as Portugal faces Norway in Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erling Haaland: Date set for first career showdown as Portugal faces Norway in Nations League

Despite playing for some of Europe and the world’s biggest clubs and carrying the attacking hopes of Portugal and Norway, the two prolific forwards have somehow never shared the pitch against one another.

Lamine Yamal’s 50-goal feat puts Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in his shadow after breaking Lionel Messi’s record

Lamine Yamal’s 50-goal feat puts Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in his shadow after breaking Lionel Messi’s record

The teenager has now broken a goalscoring barrier previously reached by some of the biggest young stars in European soccer, leaving Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland behind while also surpassing Messi’s early Barcelona record.

Kylian Mbappe breaks incredible 2026 World Cup speed record as Erling Haaland falls behind unlikely rivals

Kylian Mbappe breaks incredible 2026 World Cup speed record as Erling Haaland falls behind unlikely rivals

While the France captain finished as the competition's top scorer, he also reached another milestone that underlined his extraordinary athletic ability, leaving several elite players, including Erling Haaland, behind in the process.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe left behind as Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland hit historic post-2026 World Cup market value record

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe left behind as Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland hit historic post-2026 World Cup market value record

Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland have surged ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe following Transfermarkt’s first market value update after the 2026 World Cup, marking another unprecedented shift in world soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo