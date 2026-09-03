Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland prepare for their first historic encounter: Has Lionel Messi ever faced the Norwegian star?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland are two of the most prolific goalscorers in modern soccer, yet they have never faced one another for any club or national team. For years, Ronaldo has been the standard-bearer for Portugal, while Haaland has become Norway’s most feared finisher as their careers have run in parallel, but never in the same match. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming match between these giants, fans are left wondering: has Lionel Messi ever played against the Norway international?

This highly anticipated duel will pit Ronaldo’s remarkable longevity against the explosive power of Haaland. Throughout his illustrious career, the Portuguese forward has showcased his talents at every major European destination he joined. Meanwhile, the Norwegian striker has bullied defenders across the continent with his incredible physical strength and ruthless finishing.

The long wait for this monumental encounter will finally end on Sunday, September 27, 2026. The match will take place at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, where the home squad will host the Portuguese roster in a crucial Nations League fixture. A subsequent return meeting is already scheduled for October 4 in Porto, giving fans another chance to witness the spectacle.

The Portuguese maestro and the Norwegian sensation have each carved out remarkable careers on the club and international stages. The former has spent years at the pinnacle of European soccer with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, while the latter’s meteoric rise has seen him shine at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. Despite their prominence, they have surprisingly never played against each other in a competitive fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Erling Haaland (right)

Their paths have also not crossed on the international stage. Portugal and Norway have met multiple times, but these encounters occurred before Haaland established himself as a senior international star in 2019. This absence of face-to-face competition is even more notable considering how often their names are compared due to their goalscoring prowess and attacking brilliance.

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Have Messi and Haaland ever crossed paths?

With the spotlight shining on this unprecedented European clash, observers naturally wonder about the Argentine legend’s history with the Norwegian powerhouse. In fact, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland have also never played against each other in an official match. Their paths completely bypassed one another during their respective domestic and continental campaigns.

During the height of his European career, the Argentine maestro was securing trophies with his beloved Spanish employers, Barcelona. At the same time, the young Norwegian phenom was busy making a name for himself in Germany and England. The draw for the UEFA Champions League never paired their respective squads together on the pitch.

The situation at the international level mirrors their missed connections in domestic leagues. The South American champions Argentina simply never scheduled any friendly or competitive fixtures against the Scandinavian squad during their overlapping active years. As a result, a direct head-to-head battle between these global icons remained entirely elusive.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina and Erling Haaland of Norway.

Furthermore, any hope of an international clash between the Argentine and the Norwegian was recently extinguished. Messi recently announced his retirement from international action, ending an illustrious La Albiceleste career with a record 207 caps and 125 goals. His achievements include winning the 2022 World Cup, but now the possibility of future encounters with Haaland in international tournaments is gone.

Could they still meet in the future?

Since Messi now plays for Inter Miami in MLS and Haaland remains at Manchester City, their chances of meeting in European club competitions are slim. The two teams are in different hemispheres and different continents, making traditional fixtures unlikely. However, despite the permanent closure of their international window, a tiny glimmer of hope still exists for a club-level encounter.

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The most realistic pathway for a future showdown would be the FIFA Club World Cup. If Inter Miami qualifies as a continental champion and Manchester City qualifies through UEFA, they could face off in the tournament, providing a rare competitive encounter. Club friendly matches are another possibility, especially during pre-season tours when European clubs often travel to the U.S. for exhibitions.