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How to watch Toluca vs Austin FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Franco Romero of Toluca
© Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty ImagesFranco Romero of Toluca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Austin FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Toluca vs Austin FC
WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 Quarterfinals
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, August 26, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Toluca FC enter this 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinal match after securing two victories and one defeat during the tournament’s first phase, advancing as the 3rd-ranked Liga MX participant.

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As for Austin FC, the MLS side put together an impressive Phase One campaign with an unbeaten record of two wins and one draw (earning eight points). Across their three matches, Austin FC scored six goals while allowing just one, finishing with a +5 goal difference.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Toluca vs Austin FC and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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