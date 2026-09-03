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Hugh Jackman could follow in Ryan Reynolds’ footsteps by buying a stake in English side Norwich City

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham.
© Stephanie Augello & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesHugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham.

Hugh Jackman joins the growing lineup of Hollywood stars stepping into English soccer. With the prospect of squaring off against Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham in the EFL Championship, Jackman confirmed his active interest in acquiring a minority ownership stake in Norwich City.

Jackman has been a boyhood supporter of Norwich City, rooted in his family connection with his mother originally hailing from the East Anglian city. Having attended matches at Carrow Road over the years, the actor revealed he was previously offered an investment opportunity in the club back in 2010, a proposal he turned down at the time and ultimately came to regret.

Now, a fresh opportunity has emerged, and when asked in an interview with talkSPORT whether minority stakeholders offered him a chance to invest in Norwich City, Jackman was transparent about his intentions: “I’m very, very interested, and talking about it right now.

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He praised the transformative work accomplished by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham, while firmly reiterating his loyalty to the Norfolk side. “Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I’m all about the Canaries,” he added.

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Jackman concluded with a bold double-promotion prediction, forecasting that both clubs will earn a place in the Premier League for the following season: “I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we’re going to get promoted. My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year.

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Reynolds and Jackman face-to-face in the EFL Championship?

Reynolds and McElhenney spearheaded the trend of A-list celebrity ownership in English football after acquiring Wrexham, engineering a fairy-tale rise from the fifth-tier National League in 2021 to the EFL Championship. Norwich City, by contrast, boast an extensive history in the Premier League, but with Jackman potentially coming aboard, the two Hollywood stars could face off as club directors this season.

The initial fixture between Norwich City and Wrexham is scheduled for December 5 at Carrow Road, with the return leg set for March 16, 2027, at the Racecourse Ground. The two sides met last season, splitting the season series with each club claiming a road victory (2-1 for Norwich in North Wales and 3-2 for Wrexham in Norfolk).

Norwich City’s ownership structure

Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones previously served as the iconic public faces of Norwich City after taking majority control 29 years ago in November 1996. However, the club’s corporate hierarchy recently underwent a major restructuring, initiated when American billionaire Mark Attanasio began building his investment portfolio in the club in 2022.

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In early 2025, Norwich City issued a formal statement confirming that Norfolk Holdings had assumed 85 percent majority control of the club, with Attanasio leading the board of directors. Consequently, Smith and Wynn Jones retained a combined 10 percent equity stake, with remaining shares distributed among minority investors.

Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones celebrate winning Sky Bet Championship back in 2019.

Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones celebrate winning Sky Bet Championship back in 2019. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

While Jackman revealed his intent to join Norwich City’s investment group, the exact size of his equity stake and degree of operational involvement remain unconfirmed. Although he acknowledged holding preliminary discussions with Smith, the former club chairman now controls only a 10 percent share, with details regarding any equity sale yet to be finalized.

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