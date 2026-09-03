Barcelona reportedly set to go all out for Julian Alvarez in winter transfer window as signing becomes ‘personal matter’

Julian Alvarez pushed aggressively to seal a move to FC Barcelona during the 2026 summer transfer window, but Atletico Madrid‘s firm stance ultimately caused the deal to collapse. With relations frayed between the player and the supporters at Atletico, reports indicate that Barcelona view Alvarez’s signature as a “personal matter” and will pursue him relentlessly when the window reopens.

During the 2026 World Cup, Julian Alvarez dropped a massive bombshell by making clear his intent to leave Atletico Madrid in order to “fulfill his career dream” of joining Barcelona. His public statement prompted CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin to issue a strict directive barring any negotiations with the Catalan club for the Argentine forward.

An alternative exit route surfaced with Arsenal expressing interest, but Alvarez’s reluctance to return to England combined with his singular focus on Barcelona brought discussions to a complete standstill. Despite getting booed by Atletico supporters ahead of the deadline, the board’s refusal to negotiate with Barcelona prevented the move from going through, though the pursuit is far from over.

According to Spanish insider David Bernabeu on Sport TV, Barcelona “are going to go all out” to secure Alvarez during the winter transfer window opening on January 1. The situation inside Camp Nou offices has intensified to the point that “it has become a personal matter,” the journalist reported.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid walks off the field.

After the Alvarez deal fell through alongside the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Barcelona settled on a €10 million ($11.6 million USD) deadline-day deal for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. However, with the Brazilian limited to 13 goals across 54 appearances over his past two seasons, the club’s search for an elite long-term focal point like Alvarez remains fully active.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Jose Mourinho expects Julian Alvarez to remain key for Atletico Madrid amid transfer fallout

Julian Alvarez receives advice from Atletico Madrid legend

Having publicly declared his desire to leave, Alvarez’s relationship with the fanbase has grown hostile, as evidenced by his recent reception at the Metropolitano. During Atletico’s home opener against Villarreal, the Argentine was jeered by supporters whenever featured on the stadium screens, though he has received backing from a prominent club icon.

Posting a video on his X account, Paulo Futre sent an open message to Alvarez, offering counsel on how to rebuild his standing with the Colchoneros: “Forgiveness isn’t with words, it’s with goals. And I have no doubt that you are going to give everything and sweat the jersey down to the last drop for this crest. Come on Atleti Julian! Let’s go, champion!“

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

After arriving at Atletico in 1987 following a Champions League title with FC Porto, Futre spent eight seasons in the Spanish capital, totaling 209 appearances, 51 goals, and four assists while lifting two Copa del Rey trophies. His legacy extends beyond raw statistics, headlined by a memorable performance against Real Madrid in the 1992 Copa del Rey final and his famous rejection of a transfer to Los Blancos out of loyalty to Atletico.