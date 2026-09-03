Ferran Torres describes Barcelona exit to join PSG as ‘step forward’ in his career ahead of UCL reunion

Ferran Torres transitioned from 2026 World Cup hero to marquee summer signing after finalizing a €50 million ($58 million USD) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Set to face FC Barcelona in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, the Spanish forward described joining the reigning European champions as a “step forward” in his career.

With Robert Lewandowski departing for the Chicago Fire as a free agent, Ferran Torres was initially positioned to serve as Barcelona’s primary focal point for the 2026-27 season, but with his contract expiring in 2027, a resolution regarding his long-term future became necessary. In an interview, Torres noted that “Barca have to show that they want me” to initiate contract extension talks, ultimately choosing a departure.

During a Media Day organized by PSG, Ferran Torres addressed reporters to share details on how his transfer unfolded: “The contacts with PSG began even before the World Cup. They called us and we talked. Then I had already made up my mind because I wanted to play for a club like PSG. It is a step forward in my career that I am super proud of because I am joining the European champion.”

Torres delivered an instant impact for PSG during his club debut against Stade Rennais after entering as a halftime substitute. Replacing Ousmane Dembele with PSG trailing 2-0, the Spaniard netted a second-half brace to secure a 2-2 draw, becoming just the third player in franchise history to score twice on his club debut alongside Patrick Mboma in 1994 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012.

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He also expanded on his deep relationship with manager Luis Enrique, who previously coached him with Spain. “I have always said that Luis Enrique was like a father to me ever since I arrived at the Spanish National Team. He has always believed in me. He believed in me so that I would sign for PSG. He has always given me a lot of confidence, and I hope to repay it this season,” he added.

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Having featured across the frontline as a central attacker and wide winger at Barcelona and Manchester City, Torres offers tactical flexibility for Luis Enrique’s system. Following the departures of Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos, the Spaniard has integrated seamlessly into Paris Saint-Germain’s dynamic attacking setup.

Ferran Torres to meet Barcelona again in the Champions League

As if scripted by fate, the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase draw paired Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona. Having chosen a move to the French capital over remaining in Catalonia, Torres now prepares to face his former teammates just months after his exit.

When asked about the upcoming fixture, the 26-year-old was straightforward regarding the emotion surrounding the matchup: “The match against Barcelona will be special. They were my teammates for four and a half years. It’s going to be an exciting match for me and for the team. PSG-Barcelona matches are always special. We will try to win, but we’ll see.“

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The marquee clash between PSG and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, with Torres aiming to help the club maintain its European dominance. “PSG is right now the best team in Europe. They’ve won the last two Champions Leagues. And that puts more pressure on our rivals. We have to improve. We’ll try to win the Champions League for the third consecutive year,” he concluded.