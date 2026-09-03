Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

David Ruiz looking to bounce back with New York Red Bulls after limited Inter Miami role

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
David Ruiz, former Inter Miami player.
© Getty ImagesDavid Ruiz, former Inter Miami player.

David Ruiz is looking to jumpstart his career after a difficult 2026 season with Inter Miami, completing a loan move to the New York Red Bulls with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the year. The Honduran midfielder addressed the media for the first time since the move on Thursday, opening up about what led him to seek a change of scenery.

The 22-year-old, who rose through Inter Miami’s academy to the first team in 2023, saw his playing time shrink dramatically this season, appearing in just 11 of a possible 28 matches with only three starts and no goals or assists to his name.

That marks a steep drop from his earlier seasons in Miami, where he contributed a goal in six appearances during the club’s 2023 Leagues Cup triumph and added a goal and two assists across 28 games during the 2024 Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Ruiz’s momentum was also disrupted by injury, as a hamstring problem kept him out of Inter Miami’s run to the 2025 MLS Cup title, a trophy he watched Lionel Messi and his teammates lift without him. With his opportunities limited again this year, the midfielder ultimately decided a move away from Miami was the best path to reviving his career.

Tweet placeholder

Asked by Bolavip about his goals heading into this new chapter, Ruiz didn’t hold back. “Yeah, I’m looking to come, add my little grain of rice, being able to come and work hard and fight for a position,” he said. “And yeah, I just come with the mentality to win and make it to the playoffs”.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi loses two teammates as Noah Allen and David Ruiz depart Inter Miami

see also

Lionel Messi loses two teammates as Noah Allen and David Ruiz depart Inter Miami

He now joins a young Red Bulls squad currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, hoping regular minutes under Michael Bradley can put his career back on track.

Noah Allen also departs Inter Miami

Ruiz wasn’t the only academy product to leave Inter Miami around the transfer deadline. Defender Noah Allen, the club’s all-time appearance leader with 133 outings across all competitions, was sold to Eastern Conference rival Chicago Fire.

The 22-year-old had been with the organization since 2019, working his way up from the academy to become a fixture in Miami’s backline, and won both the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield during his time with the club.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team retirement would make Jose Mourinho watch MLS games

Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team retirement would make Jose Mourinho watch MLS games

Jose Mourinho paid tribute to Lionel Messi after his Argentina retirement, admitting he'll now have to watch MLS games just to keep seeing him play.

Lionel Messi loses two teammates as Noah Allen and David Ruiz depart Inter Miami

Lionel Messi loses two teammates as Noah Allen and David Ruiz depart Inter Miami

Inter Miami are losing two academy products as Noah Allen joins Chicago Fire, while David Ruiz departs on loan to New York Red Bulls.

Lionel Messi could soon have a new Inter Miami teammate as Riquelme Fillipi move advances, but there’s a twist

Lionel Messi could soon have a new Inter Miami teammate as Riquelme Fillipi move advances, but there’s a twist

The 19-year-old Brazilian winger has emerged as an intriguing target during the MLS transfer window, although the agreement comes with an unusual detail that could make the transfer especially interesting.

Nashville SC’s four straight wins put them on track to surpass Messi’s Inter Miami as best MLS regular-season team in history

Nashville SC’s four straight wins put them on track to surpass Messi’s Inter Miami as best MLS regular-season team in history

Currently with a streak of four consecutive wins, Nashville SC are in contention to surpass Lionel Messi's Inter Miami record as the team with the most points in an MLS regular season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo