David Ruiz looking to bounce back with New York Red Bulls after limited Inter Miami role

David Ruiz is looking to jumpstart his career after a difficult 2026 season with Inter Miami, completing a loan move to the New York Red Bulls with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the year. The Honduran midfielder addressed the media for the first time since the move on Thursday, opening up about what led him to seek a change of scenery.

The 22-year-old, who rose through Inter Miami’s academy to the first team in 2023, saw his playing time shrink dramatically this season, appearing in just 11 of a possible 28 matches with only three starts and no goals or assists to his name.

That marks a steep drop from his earlier seasons in Miami, where he contributed a goal in six appearances during the club’s 2023 Leagues Cup triumph and added a goal and two assists across 28 games during the 2024 Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign.

Ruiz’s momentum was also disrupted by injury, as a hamstring problem kept him out of Inter Miami’s run to the 2025 MLS Cup title, a trophy he watched Lionel Messi and his teammates lift without him. With his opportunities limited again this year, the midfielder ultimately decided a move away from Miami was the best path to reviving his career.

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Asked by Bolavip about his goals heading into this new chapter, Ruiz didn’t hold back. “Yeah, I’m looking to come, add my little grain of rice, being able to come and work hard and fight for a position,” he said. “And yeah, I just come with the mentality to win and make it to the playoffs”.

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see also Lionel Messi loses two teammates as Noah Allen and David Ruiz depart Inter Miami

He now joins a young Red Bulls squad currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, hoping regular minutes under Michael Bradley can put his career back on track.

Noah Allen also departs Inter Miami

Ruiz wasn’t the only academy product to leave Inter Miami around the transfer deadline. Defender Noah Allen, the club’s all-time appearance leader with 133 outings across all competitions, was sold to Eastern Conference rival Chicago Fire.

The 22-year-old had been with the organization since 2019, working his way up from the academy to become a fixture in Miami’s backline, and won both the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield during his time with the club.

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