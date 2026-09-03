Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr future could hinge on financial oversight issues

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s long-term future at Al Nassr, whether as a player or in an administrative capacity, could reportedly be in doubt if the club’s ongoing financial oversight issues aren’t resolved, according to Saad Al-Sabaie, a former legal department manager at Al Nassr and sports law specialist.

The financial oversight issue isn’t new — Al Nassr have spent much of the summer working to secure approval from Saudi authorities just to reinforce the squad.

But Al-Sabaie’s comments suggest the situation carries broader implications than just transfer activity, extending to how the club manages its existing commitments, including Ronaldo’s own contract and equity stake.

Under restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Al Nassr have been barred from registering new signings until they can demonstrate sufficient funds through sponsorships or other revenue streams.

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The Saudi Pro League’s Financial Control Committee has already refused to approve contract renewals for 18 youth players, while renewals for first-team figures like Abdulrahman Ghareeb and goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar have also reportedly faced delays.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr journey gets personal as boss Ange Postecoglou reveals why he wanted the job

Ronaldo’s ownership stake in the club

Ronaldo’s situation adds another layer to the club’s financial complexity. Beyond his playing contract, which runs through 2027, the Portuguese forward holds an ownership stake of around 15% to 20% in Al Nassr following a deal struck alongside his last contract extension in June 2025.

With the PIF reportedly exploring the sale of a majority stake in the club to new investors as part of the broader restructuring, how that process plays out could shape not just Ronaldo’s future on the pitch, but his role in the club’s ownership structure going forward.