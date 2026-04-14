How to watch Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC
|WHAT
|Copa Libertadores
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, April 14, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Momentum is already building for Boca Juniors as they return home for Matchday 2 of the Copa Libertadores group stage, carrying confidence after a gritty 2-1 road victory over Universidad Catolica that delivered three key early points.
Their next challenge comes against Barcelona SC, a side eager to respond following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cruzeiro. With both clubs chasing a coveted spot in the round of 16, Boca will lean on their home crowd to keep the momentum rolling, while Barcelona SC arrive desperate to steady their campaign.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Boca Juniors vs Barcelona SC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo
app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.