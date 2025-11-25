Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

How to watch Ajax vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Andreas Schjelderup of SL Benfica
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesAndreas Schjelderup of SL Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ajax vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ajax vs Benfica
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:045am PT • Tuesday, November 25, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, ViX, and Paramount+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Both teams enter this showdown fighting for little more than pride, hanging onto faint postseason hopes as their margins shrink to almost nothing. Ajax has stumbled through a historically poor stretch, stuck on zero points with a lopsided goal difference that includes just one finish and a flood of concessions.

Benfica hasn’t found its footing either, matching Ajax’s point total while producing only two goals and struggling to keep opponents out of the net. With both clubs searching for any spark to salvage their campaign, this matchup stands as a pivotal moment for one of them to rewrite the story.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Ajax vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica receive Bayer Leverkusen in Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League group stage. Check out the kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via live stream in the United States.

How to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Newcastle play against Benfica in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Check out the kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or stream it online in the United States.

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto square off against Benfica in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Check out all the key details here, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Olympiacos will receive Real Madrid in League Stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League, with full kickoff details and U.S. viewing options available here, including TV broadcasts and streaming choices.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo