WHO Everton vs Newcastle WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, October 5, 2024 WHERE NBC, Universo, Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More details of how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Everton vs Newcastle and tons more Premier League games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, Univision, TUDN, UniMas and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

Here are the steps to take to watch the game with your free Fubo trial:

1. Click on this link for the Fubo 7-day trial.

2. Click on the red ‘Start your free trial’ button (see screengrab below)

3. Click the “Next” button on the the next page. They you’ll enter your e-mail address to sign up (or you can use your Facebook or Google logins) (see screengrab below)

4. During the sign-up process, you’ll select your plan level and enter billing info – you won’t be charged until the 7-day trial is over (see screengrab below)

5. After signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the Fubo main screen (see screengrab below)

6. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings which include your game (see screengrab below)

7. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you (see screengrab below)

