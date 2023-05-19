The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16 takes place May 23rd and 24th, and the details for where to watch have been finalized.

While both finalists from 2022 are out of the running in 2023, there are still some fun matchups to look forward to. Two of the remaining sixteen clubs hail from the second division USL Championship. Both Pittsburgh and Birmingham are hosting division one MLS opposition.

There’s also an El Tráfico LA derby, with LAFC hosting the Galaxy.

Like the previous round, every match will be officially streamed by US Soccer. Here’s the breakdown of where to find every game:

Tuesday, May 23

7:30 PM ET / Inter Miami vs Nashville SC / CBS Sports Golazo! Network

7:30 PM ET / RBNY vs FC Cincinnati / Bleacher Report

8:30 PM ET / Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United / Bleacher Report

10:30 PM ET / LAFC vs LA Galaxy / CBS Sports Golazo! Network

Wednesday, May 24

7:00 PM ET / Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew / CBS Sports Golazo! Network

8:00 PM ET / Birmingham Legion vs Charlotte FC / Bleacher Report

9:00 PM ET / Austin FC vs Chicago Fire / Bleacher Report

10:00 PM ET / Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake / CBS Sports Golazo! Network

Bleacher Report games can be found free on the B/R app or YouTube channel. CBS Sports Golazo! Network is available streaming free on CBSSports.com and Pluto TV. Meanwhile you can also find Golazo! as part of Paramount+, which is convenient if you already have the service for UEFA club competitions, Serie A or NWSL.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

The tournament is now in its fixed bracket stage, so scenarios can be plotted out from here on. The bracket is split into four regional groupings. RBNY, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Columbus make up the northeast. Birmingham, Charlotte, Nashville and Inter Miami the southeast. Colorado, Salt Lake, and the two LA sides are in the west region. And Austin, Chicago, Houston, and Minnesota populate the central bracket.



The quarterfinals will pick up on June 6th-7th. After that, there’s a break before the semis on August 23rd. The 2023 Open Cup Final will take place on September 27th. Broadcast details have yet to be announced for the quarterfinals onward.



Photo: Imago