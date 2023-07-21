Our Feyenoord TV schedule provides everything you’ll need to watch De club aan de Maas in the USA.

As one of the most successful clubs in the Netherlands, Feyenoord have a rich history and large fanbase.

Where can I watch the Feyenoord game?

Feyenoord on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, July 22 07:00 PM ET TSG Hoffenheim vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1908

Stadium: De Kuip

Manager: Arne Slot

Dutch top-flight titles: 16

KNVB Cup titles: 13

Champions League titles: 1

Feyenoord TV schedule and streaming links

ESPN are the rights holders for the Eredivisie in the United States. Select league games each week, frequently featuring Feyenoord, are streamed live on ESPN+.

The KNVB Cup is the Netherlands’ top domestic cup competition. This tournament is shown on GolTV. GolTV can be found on the streaming services Fanatiz and fuboTV.

For European competitions, you’ll want to head to Paramount+. Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League are all shown on the service in English, with select late round games also on the CBS network. TelevisaUnivision holds the Spanish rights for these UEFA competitions. Matches not shown on Univision, TUDN or UniMás end up on their ViX streaming service.

Watch Feyenoord on ESPN+:

Feyenoord History

Feyenoord was founded as Wilhelmina in 1908. A series of early name changes ended up with the club settling on SC Feijenoord in 1912. Feijenoord is the district in Rotterdam where the club was founded. This name would stick until 1974, when they adopted the now familiar Feyenoord. The new spelling helped those unfamiliar with the Dutch language properly pronounce the name.

The club has played in the top tier of Dutch football continuously since 1921. Feyenoord is one of the “big three” clubs in the country, alongside Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. They have the third most league titles of any club, and second most KNVB Cup wins (both behind arch rivals Ajax).

The clash with Ajax, “De Klassieker”, is considered to be the the biggest rivalry in the country.

In addition to robust domestic success, Feyenoord have also triumphed on the international stage. 1970 saw them win the European Cup (today’s Champions League). The UEFA Cup (Europa League) was captured in 1974 and 2002. They were world champions in 1970, winning the Intercontinental Cup.

Feyenoord are known for their dedicated supporters, known as Het Legioen (“The Legion”). No player wears the shirt number 12, as it is reserved in honor of the fans.

Feyenoord also hosts additional sports teams beyond soccer. This includes basketball, handball, and futsal.

Feyenoord news