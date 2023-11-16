Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bolivia vs Peru on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bolivia vs Peru WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, November 16, 2023 WHERE FIFA+ STREAM WATCH NOW

With FIFA+ , you can watch Bolivia vs Peru and tons more soccer content.

FIFA+ is the official streaming platform of FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The service shows select live matches, as well as original soccer documentaries and archived matches from the FIFA World Cup and more. Competitions currently on the service include select friendlies, qualifiers, the new African Football League, men’s and women’s club matches from New Zealand, and more.

The FIFA+ is also free to stream! You can access FIFA+ on desktop or mobile on Android and iOS, and select smart TVs via the FIFA+ App.

Photo credit: Imago