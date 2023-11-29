Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Inter Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Benfica vs Inter Milan
|WHAT
|UEFA Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 29, 2023
|WHERE
|Paramount+, ViX
Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $5.99 per month. And guarantees you access to all of the Champions League and Europa League games through the end of the 2023/24 season.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as Evil, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Good Fight, and The Stand, as well as movies including A Quiet Place Part II, Infinite and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Advantages of Paramount+ include (1) More than 10,000 episodes of CBS content, (2) more than 2,000 soccer games a season, and (3) will stream every UEFA Champions League game through 2024.
Paramount+ also includes plenty of other soccer games from the Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine league, Concacaf Nations League, away World Cup qualifiers for the US men and women’s national teams plus action from the Brazilian league, Asian Champions League and much more.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
2. Choose between the ‘Limited Commercials’ or ‘Commercial Free’ option. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the checkbox. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
Photo credit: Imago
