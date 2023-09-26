Here are all of the details of where you can watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Man United vs Crystal Palace WHAT English League Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 26, 2023

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

With ESPN+ , you can watch Man United vs Crystal Palace and tons more League Cup games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, US Open Cup, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, MLS out-of-market games and USL.

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $12.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

Photo credit: Imago