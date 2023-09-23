Here are all of the details of where you can watch Burnley vs Man United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Burnley vs Man United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, September 23, 2023 WHERE Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

With Peacock Premium , you can watch Burnley vs Man United and tons more Premier League games.

Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.

Peacock Premium is only $5.99/month

Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.

• Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.

