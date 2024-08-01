The long-awaited announcement of the price for Venu Sports, the new streaming bundle that will launch in the fall of 2024, has been revealed. At $42.99 per month, it’s a sticker shock for sports fans. But specifically for soccer, is it worth the price? We take a closer look.

It was previously revealed back in February that ESPN, FOX, and WarnerBros Discovery were joining forces to create a new colossal sports app. The standalone streaming service will include thousands of live sporting events all in one place.

The move is supposed to offer sports fans a one-stop shop for a plethora of professional games, according to the trio of media companies. Venu Sports was also created as a way for consumers to avoid paying high prices for traditional pay-TV contracts. The name of the app was officially unveiled in May. Nevertheless, the new mega app’s price tag will certainly raise eyebrows.

Soccer fans in the States will still have to pay for other apps

As far as soccer is concerned, Venu Sports will feature some top competitions in the world. This is set to include LaLiga, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, the FA Cup, and some USMNT and USWNT friendlies. Other future tournaments such the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup will also hit the app as well.

However, there are still plenty of other soccer divisions that are not available on Venu Sports. As a result, diehard American soccer fans will still have to pay for additional apps. For instance, the Premier League, Serie A, Major League Soccer, and EFL Championship are currently on separate streaming services.

Soccer fans in the States can still choose the streaming services they want. This gives consumers a more customizable experience when it comes to watching live soccer. Each standalone app costs different prices, but they typically start at between $6 and $15 each.

Paramount+, for instance, recently secured exclusive media rights to the Serie A, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, and the Carabao Cup. The company also already has UEFA’s top club tournaments as well. The app currently starts at $5.99 per month, but will soon increase to $7.99 on August 20th.

Soccer competitions to be available on Venu Sports:

World Cup 2026

Women’s World Cup 2027

Euro 2028

Copa America 2028

Bundesliga

LaLiga

FA Cup

Eredivisie

MLS Cup finals

Select NWSL games

Select USMNT & USWNT friendlies

Fans of other sports could be attracted to streaming service

Venu Sports may not be worth it for many soccer fans, particularly those hardcore supporters. Nevertheless, casual fans of the sport who also follow other American sports intensely could be intrigued by the new app.

Along with their select lineup of soccer, Venu Sports will have games from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and WNBA. This is because subscribers are set to have access to linear networks, on top of current streaming services. Traditional TV channels such as ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, and TBS are included in the package.

Fans of NCAA Division I college football and basketball can also catch the action in the pricey package as well. Outside of the more traditional sports, Grand Slam Tennis, PGA golf, and various auto racing competitions are also set to be available on Venu Sports.

Ultimately, opting to pay $42.99 every month for Venu Sports will depend on each consumer’s personalized needs. Overall, there is certainly plenty of sports content set to hit the app and many may see the streaming service as worthwhile. Those not necessarily interested in sports outside of soccer, however, will likely balk at the price tag.

