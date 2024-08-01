FIFA unveiled Saudi Arabia’s comprehensive bid to host the largest-ever edition of the World Cup in a single country. This announcement came shortly after the Kingdom submitted its official bid book titled “Growing Together” during a ceremony in Paris on Monday. The bid, backed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outlines extensive plans and infrastructure projects; reflecting the Kingdom’s historic transformation and ambition to become a global sports hub.

The slogan “Growing Together” captures the essence of Saudi Arabia’s bid. It signifies not only the Kingdom’s development but also its intent to foster international connections through football. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the bid’s focus on growth. He stated, “The bid is based primarily on a desire for growth; growth of people, football, and connections around the world. Hosting the World Cup is an important step in the growth journey of the sports sector in the Kingdom, which has witnessed great developments and success in recent years.”

The bid includes detailed plans for 15 stadiums across five host cities, combining existing venues, under-construction projects, and new planned stadiums. The capital city, Riyadh, is at the heart of these proposals with eight stadiums; including the impressive King Salman International Stadium, which will boast a capacity of 92,760 and serve as a major sports center and home to the national team. The refurbishment of the King Fahad Sports City Stadium and other key venues also highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to modernizing its sports infrastructure. Another intriguing stadium is the Roshn Stadium in Riyadh, which resembles amethysts poking out of the ground. All 15 stadiums share futuristic elements and ideas.

Strategic planning and economic impact

The bid also includes four more stadiums In Jeddah, blending existing structures with new developments. Notably, the Neom Stadium is a standout feature, with its pitch situated 1,150 meters above ground. The official bid describes it as “an experience like no other”; designed to become one of the world’s most iconic landmarks and a future home to Neom’s professional club.

Each proposed stadium comes with information about the host city, including future population and tourist forecasts. This strategic planning aims to ensure that the infrastructure investments benefit the local economy and tourism sector long after the World Cup concludes. The bid also outlines the potential hosting rounds for each stadium, with the semi-finals and final slated for Riyadh.

Sheikh Salman of Bahrain, a prominent figure in Asian soccer, expressed strong support for Saudi Arabia’s bid. “The entire Asian football family will stand united in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s momentous initiative,” Salman grinned. “We are committed to working closely with the global football family to ensure its success.”

The 2034 World Cup is open only to bidders from Asia or Oceania, following FIFA’s rotational hosting policy. Because Saudi Arabia is the sole proposer, it is widely anticipated that FIFA will award the Kingdom the tournament. The Daily Mail revealed that a source close to the decision-makers said, “A Saudi World Cup in 2034 isn’t just likely. It’s a done deal. Money has talked again, and the event will be worth billions in new cash for FIFA.”

Saudi Arabia’s bid includes four existing venues, three new stadiums under construction, and eight planned new stadiums. The strategy emphasizes a blend of refurbishment, new construction, and temporary facilities to accommodate the tournament’s needs.

2034 World Cup will be historic for Saudi Arabia

If successful, Saudi Arabia will also become the fourth Asian country to host the World Cup; following Japan and South Korea in 2002 and Qatar in 2022. Many see the Kingdom’s candidacy as the logical next step in its ambitions to become the go-to site for big athletic events. Its prominence and influence in world sports would be further enhanced if it were to host the biggest international tournament.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States will also hold the 2026 World Cup; making it the first time the event has ever been contested in three different nations. As Saudi Arabia prepares for its potential hosting duties in 2034, the world will certainly watch with anticipation to see how the Kingdom’s vision for growth and transformation through sports will unfold on the global stage.

