The landscape of soccer in Argentina is undergoing significant changes that include the elimination of relegation. Diario Olé also revealed the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) plan to expand the Primera Division to 30 teams. Relegation will come back though, only in the future. This decision, finalized on October 17, reflects both structural and economic motives aimed at enhancing competition and increasing revenue streams.

TyC Sports adds that the AFA will introduce two annual tournaments, the Apertura and Clausura, starting in 2025. There, 30 teams will compete. For the first year, there will be no relegation at all. Instead, the emphasis will be on increasing competition among the enlarged group of teams. They will not reinstate relegation until 2025. When relegation resumes, two teams will drop. One comes from the annual table and the other uses the historical average points system.

The league will be split into two zones of 15 teams, and the tournament will consist of 16 rounds. Teams will play 14 matches within their respective zones, along with one interzonal match and a “classic” rivalry match. The season will culminate in a playoff format. The top teams from each zone will compete for the championship title in knockout rounds. The round of 16 will be held at the higher-seeded teams’ venues. Meanwhile, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be played at neutral stadiums.

Economic and structural motivations behind expansion

The AFA outlined several reasons for the league’s expansion. First, they cited global examples, such as the 2026 World Cup’s expansion to 48 teams. They also emphasize that larger tournaments bring increased excitement and revenue. Additionally, the AFA stressed that Argentina is the world’s top exporter of players. Thus, a larger domestic league will provide more opportunities for player development.

The expansion would boost clubs’ economic health by increasing revenue from social memberships, ticket sales, and broadcasting rights. AFA officials argue that “modernizing” the competition format, with playoffs and group stages, aligns with what both local and global audiences now prefer. Fans reportedly favor formats that include playoff-style finales, which ensure continuous excitement and drama.

2025 and relegation return to Argentina

Another element of the plan involves integrating digital platforms to reach younger audiences. The AFA believes that soccer consumers, especially those under 35, prefer digital mediums for content consumption. Thus, restructuring the league could capitalize on this trend. The aim is to boost the league’s digital presence and modernize its consumption patterns, reflecting the global shift toward streaming platforms.

Despite these economic considerations, the AFA also highlighted the social and cultural purposes of Argentine soccer. The document emphasizes that the league’s goal is not purely profit-driven, but also aims to provide local clubs with the tools to achieve their broader objectives in sports, education, and culture.

In 2025, the league will see the return of relegation, with two teams being dropped—one based on the traditional points system and the other on historical averages. However, for now, the focus remains on growing the league, both in size and scope, with the ambition to showcase more talent and increase the league’s competitiveness on the global stage.

The move to a 30-team structure will provide clubs with more stability and more players the chance to develop at the highest level. However, it will also add pressure to maintain the quality and attractiveness of the tournament amid concerns of overcrowding the top flight.

