BeIN SPORTS and Ligue 1 officials are still going head-to-head over broadcasting payments. The Qatari sports network previously secured a last-minute deal alongside DAZN to broadcast French top-flight matches. The two media companies struck a deal with Ligue 1 just ahead of the current campaign.

In the agreement, beIN SPORTS and DAZN are supposed to join forces to pay the French league just over $550 million per season. DAZN, a British streaming platform, accounted for about $440 million on this figure. This means that beIN SPORTS was only responsible for the remaining $110 million of the agreement.

Nevertheless, it was reported in August that beIN SPORTS was late in submitting their initial payments. DAZN, on the other hand, was reportedly coming through on their end of the deal.

Because of the missed payments by beIN SPORTS, Ligue 1 officials informed their teams that they should expect less money. French top-flight clubs were told that they would be getting 24% less funds from the broadcasting agreement.

Network reportedly believes Ligue 1 has lost its luster

While many assumed that beIN SPORTS would soon pay Ligue 1 officials, this reportedly has not been the case. Inside World Football is claiming that the sports network is still at odds with the French league. According to the news outlet, beIN SPORTS feels as if Ligue 1’s viewership and attraction do not match their previously agreed deal.

In offering $110 million per season to broadcast Ligue 1 games, beIN SPORTS grabbed the most important Saturday time slot. This is typically when French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain plays. Nasser Al-Khelaifi is currently the chairman of beIN SPORTS and president of PSG.

However, the network reportedly believes that the specific broadcasting window has lost its luster. This feeling comes down to the lack of a real superstar in the PSG squad. Kylian Mbappe, widely regarded as the best player in the world, recently departed the French champions for Real Madrid. Before him, fellow stars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar also left PSG as well.

Despite this notion, beIN SPORTS and Al-Khelaifi were well aware of Mbappe’s Parisian departure before they struck a deal with Ligue 1. The Frenchman officially signed with the Spanish giants six weeks before the aforementioned broadcasting deal was struck.

Qatari-owned PSG has slowed spending in recent months

Al-Khelaifi’s prominent links between beIN SPORTS and PSG certainly complicate the ongoing issue. The club is overwhelmingly the marquee side in Ligue 1. PSG’s revenue and squad value currently dwarfs all other teams in the division. Because of this, PSG is in a much better financial position compared to their French rivals.

A chunk of the network’s deal with Ligue 1 also included sponsorships involving fellow Qatari companies. Nevertheless, Qatari is mostly cutting down on spending, as directly seen with PSG.

The French club spent relatively modestly this summer on new players. In contrast, Al-Khelaifi’s team has not been afraid to splash the cash in previous years. This perceived cost-cutting has made many soccer figures inside of France worry about the beIN SPORTS broadcasting deal.

The network also recently received heat for its handling of Ligue 2. BeIN SPORTS paid around $50 million to air second-tiered French games. However, the company moved many of these fixtures from Saturday to Friday night to accommodate broadcasting schedules. The switch, however, enraged many fans of Ligue 2 teams.

