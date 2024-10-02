On Wednesday, Mauricio Pochettino named his squad for the upcoming USMNT games against Panama and Mexico. The Argentine coach stressed the importance of finding the team’s balance as he opened the door for future call-ups to those who didn’t make his first roster.

First opportunity to meet with players

After an underwhelming pair of games under the interim manager Mikey Varas, Pochettino looks to start his tenure on a positive note. However, he already faced the first challenge regarding visa and travel issues.

“Now there will be an opportunity to meet the players individually and collectively. Now we can fly (to Austin) on Saturday, but the paperwork was a nightmare process,” Pochettino claimed.

“I’m excited to see all in place. We already know those we met before like Christian Pulisic, Robinson, Tim Ream and Weston McKennie. But it’s important to know the personality of all players and meet them. The collective is the most important thing,” Pochettino said.

The first training will be conducted on Monday after players start joining the camp a day earlier. So far, Pochettino has only spoken with the left-back Antonee Robinson since signing the contract with US Soccer.

“I only talked with the players by phone. I’m going to be honest that I only met one player and it’s by coincidence. I was at a dinner with Fulham in London and I met Robinson.” Pochettino said. “We had a very good chat. We plan to be more in contact with the team after the Austin camp.”

He also included those who will not feature in the games against Panama and Mexico in the discussion. “We’re also thinking about the possibility for the future. And not only for players in Europe but also in MLS. We’re going to create links and relationships.”

Coach speaks about defensive solidarity in USMNT squad

Pochettino addressed the concerns over the goalkeeping position within the USMNT squad. Ethan Horvath and Matt Turner are struggling to start for their clubs, which could mean Colorado Rapids’ Zack Steffen makes his first appearance since March 2022.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to see him and analyze,” Pochettino said about the former Manchester City keeper. “But it’s also the same with all the players in our first roster.”

With Chris Richards recovering from a hamstring injury, Pochettino will be deprived of a key defender in his first two games. Pochettino specifically mentioned watching Mark McKenzie in Toulouse’s recent loss to Lyon.

“We need to improve as a team and set the principles. Maybe certain mistakes happened in the last games, but that happens in football. The most important is how we can reduce them. We need to find the best way together”

In contrast, the attacking players are scoring for fun for their respective clubs. Although he believes that makes life easier for the national team, the balance of the team is his main concern.

Pochettino mentioned he closely followed comments about the national team in the media. He agrees with the expectations of an attacking playstyle, but it should come with a solid defensive shape for the 2026 World Cup.

“We need to be strong and enjoy defending when we don’t have the ball,” Pochettino said.

Leadership team yet to be decided

Pochettino remembered the time he played against the USA. Ahead of their preparation for Copa America 1999, Argentina lost by a late goal from Joe-Max Moore.

“I was very disappointed after the game. It was a tough match with [the] hot weather.”

With his vast playing experience, which includes the 2002 World Cup, Pochettino knows the importance of leading players in his roster.

“We need to have the facility open for everyone. After we meet, we’ll see the potential leaders. It’s best to leave the space with them and see how they behave,” Pochettino said. “The players have to be excited about the national camps”

USMNT squad for October friendlies under Pochettino

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

DEFENDERS: Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FORWARDS: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Next USMNT games

Pochettino’s first games in charge of the US Men’s National Team are on Oct. 12 against Panama and on Oct. 15 against Mexico.

PHOTO: IMAGO