Major League Soccer’s cold and calculated decision to quit the US Open Cup has had a dramatic impact on the credibility of the USA’s top-flight league. Many hardcore fans of Major League Soccer have criticized the league for its lack of respect for American soccer. As usual, we take a deep dive into the topic. We discuss whether US Open Cup can survive without MLS if NFL-owned MLS teams purposely want to hold soccer’s growth back in this country, and how Major League Soccer’s target demographic is a key driver in these decisions.

Subsequently, what role has MLS rightsholder Apple had with team owners making this decision? Also, what do soccer fans need to do to get MLS to overturn its decision? Plus we discuss how US Open Cup plans on marketing the competition differently in 2024. Last but not least, is US Soccer capable of removing Major League Soccer’s D1 sanctioning?

MLS quits US Open Cup

