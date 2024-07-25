Despite the never-ending questions surrounding manager Emma Hayes’ first game in charge of a major tournament like the Olympics, the USWNT removed most of their doubts with a dominant opening win over Zambia.

Despite the team’s blue-blood status entering the Olympics, Hayes is the team’s biggest name. She’s come off a historic 12-year stint with Chelsea Women, a period that’s included seven Super Leagues and five FA Cups. She left after the 2023-24 season to pursue greatness at the national team level with a struggling States team lost for direction. Under Hayes, they’ve looked directly toward the future. Hayes embraced the younger generation of players while parting ways with some of the legends of the game. In merely months, Hayes has done what the US struggled to do for years — change.

They entered the Olympics looking not only to redeem their worst World Cup performance of all time with a gold medal but also to prove their critics wrong. Critics have branded American teams as dull and stagnant as of late. Their 0-0 draw against Costa Rica didn’t help.

They were going up against Zambia, a sleeper side boasting two of the most expensive talents in women’s football — Racheal Kundananji and Barbara Banda. Kundananji signed for Bay FC for a world-record $825,000, while Banda signed with Orlando Pride for $740,000. Despite their relative inexperience against teams like the United States, they are still very dangerous, especially thanks to their agility and prowess on the wings.

USMNT dominated Zambia throughout the match

Despite the questioning eyes and doubtful statements that followed the team to the Allianz Riviera, the States opened the game with a statement. With just seconds off the clock, Emily Fox got the game off to a roaring start. Fox took the ball from Trinity Rodman in the box and beat two defenders on the dribble before cutting the ball back to Lindsey Horan. Horan’s effort rolled just wide of the post, just inches away from going in 30 seconds into the game.

The team kept rolling after a clumsy giveaway from Zambia’s Grace Chanda. Sophia Smith played a pinpoint cross to Rodman, unmarked in the box. Although Rodman beat the Zambia keeper with her chipped effort, she hit the crossbar.

The States hit the crossbar again when Mallory Swanson’s header hit the bar off a Lindsey Dunn cross. Despite repeated attacking efforts and beautiful build-up, the States were unlucky not to find a goal. Zambia resorted to goalline clearances and vital saves to keep America out of the net.

Until Rodman happened. Smith, pacing down the byline, found Horan at the center of the field. Horan passed to Rodman with her back to the goal, but Rodman elegantly turned, lost her marker, and beat the keeper with an accurate shot.

Mere minutes later, Swanson doubled the States’ lead, again through Horan. After Smith passed the ball to, Horan, virtually unmarked, she hit an outside-of-the-foot, swerving ball that landed right in Swanson’s path. Swanson easily chipped her shot past the outstretched keeper to make the game 2-0.

And then, again. Just seconds after the kick-off to restart the game, Smith won and played a give-and-go with Horan. Smith worked the ball to Rose Lavelle, who stood around 30 yards from goal. Lavelle weaved a through-ball to a streaking Swanson, who dribbled the keeper and tapped the ball into an open goal.

USWNT struggled to score in second half

Soon, it became evident that, despite Zambia’s elite NWSL players, the States were running a total clinic on them. The United States pressed hard against a flustered Zambia, isolating their inexperienced backline and provoking clumsy turnovers. They kept the ball beautifully, and through their vetted playmakers Horan and Lavelle, they threaded the ball into the hands of their most potent players. The States didn’t play like the favorites — which they were — they played like world champions.

Zambia was reduced to ten women just before halftime after the referee ruled Pauline Zulu’s last-ditch tackle as a clear red. From there, the United States began to slow down. They took off Smith, who had to have extended medical attention for an apparent ankle injury, just before the half, and they didn’t stretch as wide or as forward as they already had.

Chances didn’t come often for the USWNT during the final 45 minutes, missing Smith and content with the 3-0 scoreline. Swanson blazed a second-half effort over the crossbar after dribbling past two defenders and getting one-on-one with the keeper. Lynn Williams, Rodman, and Crystal Dunn missed chances throughout the game as well.

One of the game’s final acts saw Banda and Kundananji racing towards the goal against two players. Banda played a through-ball to Kundananji, who split the two defenders as she raced onto the ball. But, Banda’s through ball was too weak. In mere seconds, Casey Krueger caught up with Kundananji, and the advantage Kundananji created fizzled out for a corner.

It was an accurate representation of Zambia throughout the game. Despite Zambia’s potential and their indisputably skilled players, they were held back technically and tactically. They couldn’t hold the ball or cobble together five passes in a fluid attacking motion. The USWNT outplayed Zambia, with the latter forced to defend deep and play long balls to their streaking wingers. If not for poor American finishing, Zambia could have conceded eight.

Zambia will face Australia, who lost 3-0 against Germany earlier on Thursday. The USWNT will gear up for a match against Germany in a clash that weighs in as one of the most exciting games at the Olympics.

