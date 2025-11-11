Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
Comments

Lionel Messi makes honest admission on PSG experience compared to life at Inter Miami

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF enters the pitch to warm up.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF enters the pitch to warm up.

Lionel Messi has repeatedly spoken about the challenges he faced adapting to France and settling into life at Paris Saint-Germain. Now living a completely different lifestyle at Inter Miami, the Argentine star has offered an honest admission when comparing his time in Paris to his new reality in South Florida.

Back in 2023, while still a PSG player, Messi acknowledged he had struggled to adapt despite already knowing several teammates before joining the club. Months later, and during a period when he was being booed by the home crowd, the star ended up making his unexpected move to Inter Miami.

In an interview with Diario Sport, Messi was asked about this past remarks about his difficulties in Paris, and the forward pushed back on the idea that his PSG stint was miserable: “It also seems like Paris was hell, and it wasn’t like that either. When I say I didn’t have a good time, it’s because I didn’t feel good about what I was doing and what I love to do — playing football, the day-to-day, training, matches — but that was because I didn’t feel right.

He then shifted the focus to the positive experience he and his family had. “But as a family, honestly, we had a very good experience. The city is spectacular; we enjoyed it. It was the first time we left Barcelona and everything was new for us, and that’s why it was also very difficult — not because of an injury, but because it just happened that way. But the truth is I didn’t feel good in my day-to-day with what I love doing,” he added.

Expectations were sky-high when Messi arrived to form an elite attacking trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. But with the Champions League as the primary objective, PSG and its stars never reached their peak, falling twice in the round of 16, first in 2021-22 against Real Madrid and then in 2022-23 versus Bayern Munich.

Although Messi acknowledged he adapted well to the city as a home for his family, he also admitted that he never reached his full potential on the pitch because he wasn’t comfortable on a daily basis. With PSG, he appeared in 75 matches, scoring 32 goals and delivering 35 assists, winning two Ligue 1 titles and a French Super Cup.

Messi and a new life in Miami

Messi’s comfort at Inter Miami has also translated to strong performances in MLS, and he has explained why his adjustment to the league and club has been smooth. In Florida, he has found a lifestyle similar to Barcelona, culturally familiar, family-oriented, and supported by close friends like Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets and their families.

Asked about Miami, Messi didn’t hesitate to describe his peace of mind: “And here, yes, we’re good. We enjoy the city and day-to-day life. As I just told you, it’s a life very similar to what we had in Castelldefels — the club nearby, the kids’ school very close too, everything within reach and convenient. We live outside the city — Miami is beautiful, but the traffic is heavy.

