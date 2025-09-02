Will Camp Nou be ready for Barcelona’s La Liga clash vs. Valencia? Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski finally discover comeback date

The names Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford are already enough to make the soccer world pay attention. But now, these stars are linked with something even bigger: the long-awaited return of Barcelona to the iconic Camp Nou. Fans have been asking one question for months: when exactly will the team step back onto their legendary home turf?

The club has been living in exile at Montjuic, with a noticeable drop in matchday atmosphere and financial income. Now, whispers of a comeback have created a mix of excitement and suspense — and the latest developments finally bring some answers.

Barcelona’s homecoming has felt like a story of endless delays. Initially scheduled for November 2024, the move back kept being pushed, frustrating fans who were forced to watch their team at Montjuic or the 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff. Construction at Camp Nou began after the 2022-23 season, with the team aiming to turn their stadium into one of the most modern soccer arenas in the world.

But with the massive redevelopment came setbacks: permits delayed, works stalled, and even a fine for the club when authorities caught construction ongoing on a Sunday without permission, as per Cadena SER. Each time Barca hinted at a return, it fell apart. But now, as Valencia prepares to visit after the international break, the comeback is once again within touching distance.

The Valencia clash and the long-awaited date

Barcelona is pushing hard to make their La Liga home game against Valencia the official reopening of the new Camp Nou, Sport says. Club officials remain “absolutely confident” that the final construction certificate will arrive in time. September 14, 2025, has been circled as the key date.

Even so, Barcelona mayor Jaume Collboni struck a cautious tone when speaking on the matter. “The technicians have the final say in granting the necessary permits and licenses,” he said. “The municipality’s interest is for the work to progress quickly but with all guarantees, especially regarding safety.”

Should the permits be secured, the first phase of reopening will allow 27,000 fans inside Camp Nou. By late October, the capacity should rise to 45,000, before climbing further to 60,000 in November. The full redevelopment, however, will take another two years to complete.

While La Liga waits on the city’s green light, UEFA has already stepped in to offer the Blaugrana flexibility. Normally, European competition rules require clubs to play all their home games in one stadium. But UEFA recognized the exceptional circumstances.

RAC1 reports that the governing body has granted the team permission to host Champions League group-stage games at Camp Nou once it reopens — even if the first fixture against Paris Saint-Germain is forced to take place elsewhere. That leniency means electric European nights at Camp Nou could return as soon as October, possibly for the clash against Olympiakos.

The backup plan

In case the permits are not approved on time, Barcelona has secured Estadi Johan Cruyff as its backup venue for the Valencia game. La Liga has already agreed to overlook the fact that the ground falls short of the minimum 8,000-seat requirement, allowing an exception for its 6,000 capacity.

The stadium, normally used by Barca Atletic and the women’s team, could be prepared in time, with additional VAR and broadcast equipment installed. But it is not the grand return fans have been craving.