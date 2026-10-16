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Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The incredible assist stat that separates the Inter Miami star from Al-Nassr’s icon

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spent nearly two decades competing for soccer’s biggest honours, building extraordinary legacies through goals, trophies and individual records. Yet one statistical comparison highlights a significant difference in their playing styles, with the Inter Miami captain continuing to demonstrate a remarkable level of creativity even in the later stages of his career.

Messi’s latest achievement came after he helped Inter Miami secure its place in the 2026 MLS playoffs with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC. The Argentine supplied an assist for Rodrigo De Paul, extending a remarkable run of creative production that has followed him throughout his career.

At 39, Messi remains one of soccer’s most influential playmakers, combining his goalscoring ability with the vision to create opportunities for teammates. His latest numbers underline how consistently he has maintained that influence across different clubs, competitions and international campaigns.

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The assist record that separates Messi from Ronaldo

The key difference emerges when comparing their calendar-year assist totals. Messi has recorded at least 20 assists for club and country in nine different calendar years, while Ronaldo has reached that threshold once, according to the statistics provided.

Messi’s nine qualifying years are 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2025 and 2026. Ronaldo’s only year in the comparison is 2014, when he recorded 20 assists.

The Argentine’s individual totals make the achievement even more impressive. He registered 37 assists in 2011, followed by 22 in 2012, 21 in 2014, 26 in 2015, 31 in 2016, 26 in 2018, 30 in 2022 and 28 in 2025, before reaching 20 again in 2026, with the year still underway.

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Messi’s creativity has endured across different eras

Messi’s playmaking excellence has remained consistent despite changes in his role and surroundings. During his Barcelona years, he frequently operated as a false nine or attacking creator, while his time at Paris Saint-Germain and subsequent move to Inter Miami required him to adapt to different teammates and tactical systems.

His 20 assists in 2026 include 14 for Inter Miami and six for Argentina, demonstrating his continued influence at both club and international level. That output is particularly notable because it has come after a career spanning nearly two decades at the highest level.

Ronaldo’s legacy follows a different path

Ronaldo’s career has been defined by extraordinary goalscoring achievements, from his spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus to his current role at Al-Nassr. Although he has also contributed plenty of assists, the figures supplied show that he has not matched Messi’s frequency of reaching the 20-assist threshold in a calendar year.

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According to Opta’s assist totals, Messi has accumulated 426 career assists compared with Ronaldo’s 261. These figures reinforce the contrast between Messi’s sustained creative output and Ronaldo’s reputation as one of football’s most prolific finishers, although assist totals can vary depending on the statistical provider and its definitions.

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