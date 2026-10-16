Lionel Messi keeps defying time as he reaches another extraordinary assist record in 2026

Lionel Messi continues to demonstrate that his influence on soccer remains extraordinary, even after nearly two decades at the highest level. The Inter Miami captain added another remarkable achievement to his collection this week, combining his creative brilliance with an important victory as the defending MLS champion secured its place in the 2026 playoffs.

Inter Miami booked its place in the 2026 MLS playoffs with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday, October 14. Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the 20th minute after receiving a pass from Luis Suárez, before Messi created the second goal for Rodrigo De Paul in first-half stoppage time.

De Paul finished confidently into the top corner, giving Inter Miami valuable breathing room before the interval. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair then preserved the clean sheet by saving Nicolas Fernandez Mercau’s late penalty, securing a second consecutive league victory for new coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez.

The result continued Inter Miami’s impressive postseason progression since Messi arrived in 2023. After missing the playoffs in his first season, the Florida club has qualified in each of the following three campaigns, winning its first MLS Cup in 2025.

Messi reaches another extraordinary assist milestone

Beyond the team’s success, Messi’s contribution against New York City FC brought him to 20 assists across club and international football in the 2026 calendar year. Remarkably, this marks the ninth time in his career that the Argentine has recorded at least 20 assists in a single calendar year, underlining the longevity of his creative influence.

His 2026 total consists of 14 assists for Inter Miami and six for Argentina. Even at 39, Messi continues to combine his exceptional vision with the ability to create decisive opportunities for teammates in crucial moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Record of creativity spanning nearly two decades

Messi first reached the 20-assist mark in a calendar year in 2011, when he recorded an astonishing 37 assists across club and international football. He followed that with 22 in 2012, 21 in 2014 and 26 in 2015, before producing another 31 in 2016.

The remarkable consistency continued in later years, with Messi registering 26 assists in 2018, 30 in 2022 and 28 in 2025. His current tally of 20 in 2026 means he has achieved this milestone in nine different calendar years, with more opportunities remaining to increase his total.

The victory over New York City FC moved Inter Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points from 29 matches, keeping the club in contention to challenge Nashville SC for the top position. With the playoffs secured, Messi and his teammates can now focus on improving their standing and building momentum for another title challenge.

Advertisement