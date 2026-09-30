Christian Pulisic’s path to USMNT captaincy takes fresh twist after Tim Ream steps away, but Mauricio Pochettino has another candidate in mind

The battle for the soul and leadership of the USMNT has taken a profound turn as veteran warrior Tim Ream officially steps away from the international battlefield. While the talismanic Christian Pulisic seemed destined to inherit the permanent captain’s armband, a new challenger has emerged. Manager Mauricio Pochettino now faces a monumental choice, heavily hinting that an unexpected leader may soon rise to guide the Stars and Stripes into a daunting new era.

Ream confirmed his retirement ahead of the USA‘s friendly against Chile in his hometown of St. Louis, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year international career. The 38-year-old defender leaves the national team with 86 caps, two CONCACAF Nations League titles and appearances at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

“The kids are getting younger and younger, and I don’t mean my own kids,” Ream said, via FOX Sports, explaining why the evolution of the team and the game had changed his thinking. “I’m proud of being a part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away and stay away from playing with the national team.”

Ream‘s decision had been discussed before the latest camp, despite previously telling Pochettino that he intended to remain available until he retired from football altogether. His final appearance came at the 2026 World Cup, where he started four matches and captained the USA during its home tournament.

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Ream wanted to help create the next leader

The defender’s influence extended far beyond his performances at centre-back, particularly during his time wearing the armband. Ream captained the national team more than 30 times, including at the World Cup, and viewed the responsibility partly as an opportunity to prepare the next generation of leaders.

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“It’s an honor, there’s not really any other way to put it,” Ream said. “The biggest thing that I wanted to do as I started to get the captain’s armband more and more is, ‘How can I help these guys become the next captain? How can I help this group continue to develop and be more special than they are.'”

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That transition is now happening much sooner than it might have appeared. Ream leaves behind a squad increasingly filled with younger players, including 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, while established figures such as Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna remain important voices.

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Pochettino reveals another name in the captaincy picture

Pulisic’s credentials for the role are obvious. He has earned 90 USMNT caps, scored 33 goals, and has worn the captain’s armband on numerous occasions since becoming the youngest player to captain the national team in 2018.

However, Pochettino has made it clear that the decision will involve another experienced leader: Tyler Adams. The midfielder captained the USA against Peru during the current international window, giving him his first opportunity to wear the armband under Pochettino. “Tyler is doing great. I think after two years, he was showing with (Ream), too, that he’s a great leader,” the coach said, via The Athletic.

Tyler Adams #4 of United States controls the ball

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“He translates everything — the culture from the country to the new players, to the young players. He translates to the fans what it means to represent that country. He also translates to the coaches.” Pochettino then made the situation even clearer, saying, “And of course, after tomorrow, maybe we are thinking to try to name the new captain. And of course, Tyler is one of the candidates.”

Pulisic’s role remains central

That does not remove Pulisic from the conversation. The Milan forward remains one of the most experienced active members of the national team, while his status within the squad means his leadership can extend well beyond who physically wears the armband.

Christian Pulisic #10 of United States arrives at the stadium

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Pochettino’s decision at the 2026 World Cup also showed that he is willing to separate star status from the captaincy. Ream was chosen to lead the team during the tournament, while Pulisic continued to be one of the nation’s most important attacking players.