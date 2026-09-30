Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role was already decided, then one Portugal match changed everything

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s role during Portugal’s current Nations League campaign appeared to have been mapped out before the international window even began, but one match changed the picture in an unexpected way. What followed was an unusual night for the captain, a private conversation with Jorge Jesus and a meeting involving Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca.

The developments have created plenty of intrigue around Portugal‘s preparations for its next fixture. While the situation has since been discussed behind closed doors, reports from Portugal suggest that the original plan and what happened on the pitch did not completely align.

According to SIC Noticias, Ronaldo, Jorge Jesus and Pedro Proenca had discussed his involvement before Portugal’s four Nations League matches. The reported agreement was that the captain would play in the opening and final fixtures, while being rested for the two matches in between.

Under that plan, Ronaldo would feature against Wales and in the final match of the window, while Norway and Denmark were expected to be games in which he would not play. SIC Noticias also reported that Portugal had even considered keeping the veteran forward at the Cidade do Futebol rather than having him travel for the matches in which he was scheduled to rest.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal drinks at the hydration break

The arrangement was designed to manage Ronaldo’s workload across a demanding international window. At 41, the Portugal captain remains an important figure for the national team, but Jesus has shown that he is prepared to manage his minutes according to the demands of individual matches.

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Norway changed the situation

The original understanding became more complicated after Portugal’s opening match. Following the victory over Wales, Jesus reportedly reconsidered his plans and left open the possibility of using Ronaldo against Norway.

Ronaldo ultimately started on the bench for the 2-1 victory in Oslo, and Jesus later revealed that he had planned to introduce his captain during the second half. However, the match developed differently, with Goncalo Ramos scoring the winning goal and Portugal needing a different profile of player to protect its advantage.

“I had even agreed with him that he would come on for the final half-hour, but the match didn’t require it,” Jesus explained after the game. The coach insisted that the decision was tactical and not related to Ronaldo’s fitness. “It wasn’t to protect him physically, because he was fit to play for as long as I wanted,” Jesus said.

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Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with what happened

The decision left Ronaldo frustrated, according to reports, particularly because he had expected to have a role in the match after the earlier discussions. The situation became more noticeable after the final whistle when Ronaldo reportedly headed straight down the tunnel instead of joining his teammates in acknowledging the travelling Portuguese supporters.

Jesus subsequently said that he needed to speak with his captain about what had happened. “I need to speak with him, but I know him well,” the Portugal coach said, while making clear that he could not speak for Ronaldo’s state of mind without discussing the incident with him.

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The unusual sequence of events also coincided with Ronaldo completing individual work at the team hotel rather than joining the main group for part of Portugal’s training in Malmo. The Portuguese Football Federation explained that the stadium lacked a specific piece of gym equipment required for his session, meaning there was no reported injury behind the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

Proenca steps in as Portugal prepares for Denmark

The developments eventually prompted Pedro Proenca to meet with Jesus and Ronaldo at Portugal’s hotel in Malmo. Portuguese media reported that the three-way meeting took place on Wednesday morning and was conducted in a calm and friendly atmosphere.

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The meeting followed a private conversation between Jesus and Ronaldo the previous evening. Reports from Record and A Bola described the discussions as an attempt to clear the air before Portugal travelled to Copenhagen for its next Nations League fixture.

The intervention was significant because Jesus and Ronaldo already have a relationship from their time together at Al-Nassr. Jesus previously coached the forward at club level and has repeatedly emphasized that Ronaldo remains an important player for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

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Will Ronaldo play against Denmark?

Despite Jesus previously suggesting that Ronaldo could play against Denmark, SIC Noticias reports that Ronaldo is not expected to feature in Thursday’s match, in accordance with the original rotation plan discussed before the international window.

That would mean the Norway match effectively altered the context rather than necessarily changing the original agreement itself. Jesus briefly considered using Ronaldo in Oslo, but ultimately chose not to do so, while the reported plan still points toward the captain sitting out the Denmark fixture.