Is Hirving Lozano playing today? Confirmed lineups for Mexico vs Peru in 2026 International friendly game

Mexico faces Peru at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, with Hirving Lozano expected to keep his place on the left wing after making his long-awaited return to El Tri in the 1-1 draw against Colombia. The international friendly is the second of four games on Mexico’s schedule in this FIFA window under new head coach Rafael Marquez.

Lozano had not played for Mexico since March 2024, having been left out throughout Javier Aguirre’s tenure. Marquez brought the San Diego FC winger, currently on loan at LA Galaxy, back for his first squad and handed him a start against Colombia. “I think Hirving can still give us something more. He’s a difference-maker,” Marquez said when explaining the decision. However, he will not start against Peru on Tuesday.

That draw in Baltimore came courtesy of Gilberto Mora, who canceled out Luis Suarez’s ninth-minute opener with a 62nd-minute equalizer to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Mexican national team at 17.

Peru, meanwhile, arrives in need of a response after a 4-1 loss to the USMNT in Orlando on Saturday, with Gianluca Lapadula scoring the lone goal for Mano Menezes’ side.

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Confirmed lineup for Mexico

Marquez will stick with the 4-3-3 he used against Colombia, with Obed Vargas and Alvaro Fidalgo coming into the midfield alongside Denzell García. German Berterame will lead the line, with Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones still sidelined through injury.

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Mexico confirmed starting XI: Óscar García; Jeremy Márquez, Víctor Guzmán, Everardo López, Mateo Chávez; Denzell García, Álvaro Fidalgo, Obed Vargas; Orbelín Pineda, Isaías Violante, Germán Berterame.

Confirmed lineup for Peru

Menezes will line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Pedro Gallese in goal, Yoshimar Yotun anchoring the midfield and Magallanes and Ugarriza leading the attack.

Peru confirmed starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Marco Huamán, Erick Noriega, Renzo Garcés, Marcos López; Wilder Cartagena, Oslimg Mora, Yoshimar Yotún; Piero Magallanes, Jairo Vélez, Adrián Ugarriza.

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