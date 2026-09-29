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Is Hirving Lozano playing today? Confirmed lineups for Mexico vs Peru in 2026 International friendly game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Hirving Lozano and Pedro Gallese.
© Getty ImagesHirving Lozano and Pedro Gallese.

Mexico faces Peru at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, with Hirving Lozano expected to keep his place on the left wing after making his long-awaited return to El Tri in the 1-1 draw against Colombia. The international friendly is the second of four games on Mexico’s schedule in this FIFA window under new head coach Rafael Marquez.

Lozano had not played for Mexico since March 2024, having been left out throughout Javier Aguirre’s tenure. Marquez brought the San Diego FC winger, currently on loan at LA Galaxy, back for his first squad and handed him a start against Colombia. “I think Hirving can still give us something more. He’s a difference-maker,” Marquez said when explaining the decision. However, he will not start against Peru on Tuesday.

That draw in Baltimore came courtesy of Gilberto Mora, who canceled out Luis Suarez’s ninth-minute opener with a 62nd-minute equalizer to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Mexican national team at 17.

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Peru, meanwhile, arrives in need of a response after a 4-1 loss to the USMNT in Orlando on Saturday, with Gianluca Lapadula scoring the lone goal for Mano Menezes’ side.

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Confirmed lineup for Mexico

Marquez will stick with the 4-3-3 he used against Colombia, with Obed Vargas and Alvaro Fidalgo coming into the midfield alongside Denzell García. German Berterame will lead the line, with Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones still sidelined through injury.

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How to watch Mexico vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly game

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How to watch Mexico vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly game

Mexico confirmed starting XI: Óscar García; Jeremy Márquez, Víctor Guzmán, Everardo López, Mateo Chávez; Denzell García, Álvaro Fidalgo, Obed Vargas; Orbelín Pineda, Isaías Violante, Germán Berterame.

Confirmed lineup for Peru

Menezes will line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Pedro Gallese in goal, Yoshimar Yotun anchoring the midfield and Magallanes and Ugarriza leading the attack.

Peru confirmed starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Marco Huamán, Erick Noriega, Renzo Garcés, Marcos López; Wilder Cartagena, Oslimg Mora, Yoshimar Yotún; Piero Magallanes, Jairo Vélez, Adrián Ugarriza.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why are Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez not playing for Mexico vs Peru in 2026 International friendly game?

Why are Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez not playing for Mexico vs Peru in 2026 International friendly game?

Mexico face Peru at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, but El Tri will have to test their squad depth without key forwards Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones.

How to watch Mexico vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly game

How to watch Mexico vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly game

Mexico host Peru at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, for an International friendly fixture. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

Is Julian Quinones playing today? Confirmed lineups for Mexico vs Colombia in 2026 International friendly

Is Julian Quinones playing today? Confirmed lineups for Mexico vs Colombia in 2026 International friendly

Julian Quinones misses Mexico's first match under new coach Rafael Marquez due to a muscle injury, as El Tri opens a new era against Colombia.

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Mexico face Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, September 26, 2026, marking their first fixture following the 2026 World Cup and the kickoff of Mexico's 2026 MexTour. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

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