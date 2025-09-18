Trending topics:
Why is Romelu Lukaku not playing for Napoli against Manchester City in UEFA Champions League opener?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Romelu Lukaku of Napoli looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Napoli and Girona.
Romelu Lukaku of Napoli looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Napoli and Girona.

The UEFA Champions League returns with a blockbuster clash at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City welcomes Napoli in the opening League Phase fixture of the 2025-26 season. All eyes were set on the mouth-watering reunion of Kevin De Bruyne with his former club, but Napoli will have to take on this heavyweight challenge without their star striker, Romelu Lukaku. For manager Antonio Conte, this is a major headache as the Italian outfit aims to start its European campaign with a strong result.

City comes into the match after a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. This will be its 15th consecutive season in the Champions League, and after last year’s disappointing showing — finishing 22nd in the League Phase standings and crashing out against Real Madrid in the knockouts — Guardiola will demand a strong start. The Etihad has been a fortress in Europe, with City unbeaten in their last 21 Group Stage home matches.

Napoli, fresh off their second Serie A title in three seasons, have opened the 2025-26 campaign with three straight league victories over Cagliari, Sassuolo, and Fiorentina. New signing Kevin De Bruyne has hit the ground running with two goals, while Rasmus Hojlund also opened his account in the 3-1 win over Fiorentina last weekend.

For Conte, this is his fifth club in the Champions League after stints with Juventus, Chelsea, Inter, and Tottenham. The Partenopei lost just three of their last 18 group Stage matches, but their record against English sides is bleak — no wins in 12 away matches.

The big reveal: Why Lukaku is out

Midway through Napoli’s preparations came the news that shocked supporters: Romelu Lukaku will miss the entire league phase of the Champions League. The Belgian striker suffered a high-grade tear to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh during a pre-season friendly against Olympiacos on August 14. Although there were fears he would require surgery, Lukaku and the club opted for conservative therapy following consultations with specialists in Belgium.

lukaku injury

Romelu Lukaku of Napoli lies on the pitch after being injured during the pre-season friendly match between Napoli and Olympiacos.

“The feedback was positive — surgery won’t be necessary,” the Serie A side confirmed in a statement, but recovery will still take three to four months. This means the 32-year-old star is not expected to return before November or December, potentially even early 2026 if setbacks occur.

