Why is Gianluigi Donnarumma not playing for Manchester City vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup?

Gianluigi Donnarumma is not in goal for Manchester City against Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round and the Italian goalkeeper has been replaced by Gerónimo Rulli, in a change that comes after a rough few weeks for City’s first-choice keeper.

Donnarumma has been under scrutiny since City’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, when Nicolas Jackson’s second goal went underneath him. That mistake came after a difficult Champions League night against his former club PSG earlier this month, a 4-2 defeat, and his footwork had already been highlighted as a concern this season.

Maresca insists the absence has nothing to do with his form. Donnarumma is one of five players who were given three days off after the Villa game, alongside Erling Haaland, Elliot Anderson, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

The Italian coach also defended his goalkeeper in public during the press conference: “Gigio, since we started, is doing well. Like any player or any manager at some point, he is making some mistakes, but it’s part of the season. They are playing so many games and minutes that sometimes it’s impossible not to make some mistakes”.

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Rulli gets a big opportunity

The 34-year-old Argentine returned to City for a second spell in the summer after the departure of James Trafford, and he has settled into his role as Donnarumma’s understudy. He started the previous round against Norwich, keeping a clean sheet in a 5-0 win, and he is now confirmed in the lineup again against Brighton.

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Maresca has praised the veteran’s attitude. “He is good. Before I arrived here, I had a conversation with him and he knows exactly his role, it is important,” the manager said, adding: “When he played some minutes he was good and tomorrow he is going to play again”. It is expected that Donnarumma will return for the Premier League rematch with Brighton at the Etihad on Oct. 31.