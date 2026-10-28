Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1,000-goal chase takes major twist as Saudi Pro League officials rule on Al-Faisaly strike

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals has taken another significant turn following Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly last Friday in the Saudi Pro League. A disputed moment from the match sparked debate among fans and major statistics providers, putting the spotlight on how soccer’s official records are maintained as the Portuguese superstar approaches the historic milestone.

The incident occurred in the 49th minute of Al-Nassr’s victory on October 23, 2026, when Joao Felix delivered a free-kick into the penalty area. Ronaldo rose to meet the cross, and the ball entered the net, prompting his trademark “Siu” celebration as his teammates joined him.

However, replays raised questions about whether Ronaldo made the decisive contact or whether Al-Faisaly defender Andrei Girotto supplied the final touch. Opta and several other major statistical platforms classified the strike as an own goal, leaving Ronaldo on 981 career goals according to their records, while the Saudi Pro League initially credited the Portuguese forward.

The disagreement became particularly significant because the 41-year-old veteran is chasing the 1,000-goal milestone, with every strike bringing him closer to one of soccer’s most remarkable achievements. The difference between the competing records meant he was either 18 or 19 goals away, depending on which tally was followed.

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Saudi authorities make their decision

The situation took a decisive turn after Saudi soccer authorities reviewed the incident. According to reports shared by Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Referees Committee issued a decision, followed by a ruling from the league’s Compliance Committee, confirming that the goal belonged to Ronaldo.

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The Saudi Pro League therefore officially recognizes Ronaldo as the scorer, taking his career tally to 982 goals and leaving him 18 short of 1,000. The decision follows the match referee’s report, which originally recorded the goal in the forward’s name.

Saudi commentator Khaled Al Shenaif also addressed the controversy, explaining that the authorities had settled the matter through the relevant committees. “The matter has been officially settled. The goal has been credited to Ronaldo. His tally stands at 982 goals,” Al Shenaif said.

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Reports indicated that the league had contacted international data providers, including Opta, to communicate the decision and seek consistency across statistical platforms. However, whether every provider will amend its records remains a separate matter, as independent companies can apply their own criteria when classifying goals.

Why the ruling matters for Ronaldo’s 1,000-goal chase

The decision gives Ronaldo a boost in the official Saudi record books as he continues to score for Al-Nassr at 41. His career total, according to the Saudi authorities, now stands at 982 goals, including 836 at club level and 146 for Portugal, putting the four-figure milestone firmly in sight.

Al-Nassr’s victory also underlined the importance of Joao Felix’s contribution, with the Portuguese playmaker supplying the free-kick that led to the disputed strike. Al-Faisaly subsequently pulled a goal back, but Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 win to strengthen its position in the Saudi Pro League campaign.

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The controversy also highlights a wider issue in modern soccer: the difference between official competition records and statistics maintained by independent data companies. A referee’s report and subsequent ruling by the relevant authorities can determine the official scorer in a league, while platforms such as Opta, SofaScore and FotMob may retain a different classification based on their own assessment.

For now, Saudi soccer authorities have settled the question in Ronaldo’s favor, meaning his official tally stands at 982. Whether international statistics providers eventually follow suit remains to be seen, but the ruling has given the forward another step toward his ambitious 1,000-goal target.

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