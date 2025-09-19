Trending topics:
Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers squad blow as new Al Nassr signing suffers injury

By Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025-26 season with Al Nassr, blemished only by the Saudi Super Cup defeat earlier in the campaign. However, after the team’s debut in the AFC Champions League Two, the Portuguese superstar has been dealt a significant squad setback as one of Al Nassr’s newest signings picked up an injury.

Head coach Jorge Jesus opted to rest Ronaldo for the tournament opener in order to keep him fresh for upcoming fixtures. Even without their captain, Al Nassr cruised to a dominant 5-0 win over Tajikistani side FC Istiklol, though the night was soured by the loss of a recent addition to the squad.

In the 26th minute, Saad Al Nasser was forced off with an injury and replaced by Nawaf Boushal. On Thursday, medical tests confirmed the left back had suffered a ligament sprain in his right ankle.

Speaking after the match, Jorge Jesus addressed both Al Nasser’s injury and his importance to the squad: “We don’t yet know the full extent or severity of Saad Al Nasser’s injury, but he will undergo more examinations and then we’ll know. We hope it’s minor. He’s a player I really like, and we signed him because he makes a difference.”

Saad Al-Nasser's injury report.

The timing of the setback is a blow for Al Nassr, who signed Al Nasser from Al Taawoun for a reported €9.77 million, according to Transfermarkt. The 24-year-old, considered one of Saudi Arabia’s top young talents, is now expected to miss four to six weeks of action.

Kingsley Coman reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Al Nassr

What’s next for Al Nassr?

Despite being an international competition, Al Nassr have not placed the AFC Champions League Two at the same priority level as the Saudi Pro League. That approach was evident in Ronaldo’s absence from the opening game and the overall quality of opposition in the tournament.

After their emphatic win, Ronaldo is expected to return this weekend when Al Nassr face Al Riyadh in the SPL on Saturday. He will likely feature again on Tuesday against Jeddah Club in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup, before a critical league clash with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad on September 26.

