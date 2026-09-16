Why is Christian Pulisic not starting today for Milan vs Benfica in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League season?

Christian Pulisic’s return to action gave Milan plenty of encouragement, but the American is facing another unexpected twist as the Rossoneri prepare to meet Benfica in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.After finally getting onto the pitch against Lazio and making an immediate impact, Pulisic had appeared to be in line for a bigger role at San Siro, only for Ruben Amorim to take a different approach.

Milan enters its European campaign unbeaten in Serie A after two wins and two draws, although the last two matches ended in draws against Juventus and Lazio. The comeback from 2-0 down against Lazio was particularly significant, with Diego Moreira scoring twice and Pulisic providing the spark after coming off the bench.

Pulisic made his first appearance of the season in Rome and immediately reminded Milan of what he can offer in the attacking midfield. His clever movement helped disrupt Lazio’s defensive structure, while his contribution to Moreira’s first goal showed the type of link-up play Amorim wants from his attacking players.

That performance initially appeared to strengthen the case for the 27-year-old forward to start against Benfica. Earlier reports even suggested that the American would finally return to the XI alongside Alphadjo Cisse behind Goncalo Ramos, who faces his former club.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Amorim’s plans changed dramatically

The latest team news, however, points in a different direction. Sky Italia and MilanNews reported that Amorim is preparing a heavily rotated Milan side for the Europa League opener, with Pulisic starting on the bench alongside Diego Moreira.

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Omari Hutchinson will instead make his first start, joining Cisse behind Ramos in the 3-4-2-1 formation. Yunus Musah and Ardon Jashari are also set to come into midfield, while Filippo Terracciano and Davide Bartesaghi could receive opportunities from the start.

The change means Pulisic will have to wait for another opportunity from the bench, despite appearing to have earned a starting role with his Lazio performance. It also highlights just how much competition exists in the Rossoneri’s attacking positions, with Hutchinson, Cisse, Moreira and Pulisic all pushing for minutes.

AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim gestures

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The reason behind Pulisic’s absence

There is an important explanation behind Amorim’s cautious handling of Pulisic, and it goes back to the American’s difficult summer. Pulisic suffered a microfracture around his tibia during the United States’ World Cup campaign and then encountered another setback when he returned to Milan training. The Portuguese boss previously explained the situation clearly: “He had an injury in the summer, and then in the first training session he took a knock and stopped.”

That history helps explain why Pulisic was left unused during the club’s opening three Serie A matches, despite being included in the squad. The coach has repeatedly stressed that he will not rush a player back simply because of his reputation. “I won’t remove anyone who is doing well just to put a ‘name’ on the field. This is my way of managing the group,” Amorim added.

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The decision to leave the USMNT star on the bench against Benfica should therefore be viewed alongside Amorim’s wider comments about the player. The Portuguese coach has made it clear that he values Pulisic and expects him to become an important part of Milan’s season.

Pulisic responded positively when he finally received his opportunity against Lazio. His first assist of the season, combined with his movement and attacking intelligence, gave Amorim another reason to keep him firmly in the rotation even if the Benfica match begins with him among the substitutes.