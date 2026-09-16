Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr makes decision on Ange Postecoglou’s future clear after urgent meeting following Al Ain loss

Cristiano Ronaldo and his coach Ange Postecoglou are at the center of attention after Al-Nassr suffered a painful 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the opening game of the AFC Champions League Elite. The result raised immediate questions around the club, with the hierarchy moving quickly to examine what went wrong and what needs to change.

The UAE side dominated from the opening stages, with Houssine Rahimi scoring twice before his brother Soufiane Rahimi and Georgios Giakoumakis completed the rout. For Ronaldo, now 41, it was the heaviest defeat he has suffered since joining Saudi soccer in 2023 and his worst result since Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford in August 2022.

Al-Nassr arrived in the United Arab Emirates with a squad packed with star names, but the Saudi Pro League champion struggled to make an impression against the two-time Asian champion. Houssine Rahimi opened the scoring in the 25th minute, doubling his tally shortly after halftime before Soufiane Rahimi added a third with 18 minutes remaining.

Giakoumakis then put the result beyond any doubt in the 85th minute, leaving Al-Nassr facing a difficult start to its continental campaign. Ronaldo attempted to provide a response, including an overhead kick and a late free-kick, but Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa dealt comfortably with his best effort.

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The Portuguese forward finished with five shots, although three were blocked, one went off target, and only one required a save. Just three of his 29 touches came inside the penalty area, underlining how effectively Al-Ain managed to keep him away from dangerous positions.

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Postecoglou takes responsibility

The defeat also produced a strong response from Postecoglou, who refused to blame his players for the performance. The Australian coach instead accepted responsibility for what had gone wrong on the night. “The players gave everything they had, and I do not place any responsibility on them… and the responsibility is my responsibility,” the manager said after the final whistle.

The manager was equally direct when assessing the collective display, adding: “Al-Nassr as a whole was poor.” His comments came after a difficult run in which Al-Nassr had recorded one win, one draw and two defeats in its previous four matches.

Postecoglou also defended Ronaldo when journalists questioned the forward’s contribution. He pointed to Ronaldo’s three Saudi Pro League goals and the limited preparation he had following the World Cup, while insisting that the veteran remained an example to his teammates.

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Urgent meeting makes Al-Nassr’s position clear

The heavy defeat prompted Al-Nassr management to hold an urgent meeting with Postecoglou, according to 365Scores Arabic. The discussions reportedly examined the technical errors against Al-Ain, the team’s recent decline, and the immediate measures required to improve performances.

Crucially, however, the reports state that Postecoglou has not asked to resign or terminate his contract. Claims of disagreements between the Australian and Al-Nassr’s executive management over his future were also described as false, making the club’s immediate position considerably clearer.

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Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr.

The meeting therefore appears to have been focused on finding solutions rather than preparing for a change in the dugout. Postecoglou joined Al-Nassr in July on a two-year contract, replacing Jorge Jesus after the club won the Saudi Pro League for the first time during Ronaldo’s era.