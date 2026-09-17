Lionel Messi snubs MLS commissioner Don Garber during Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup celebration

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his overflowing collection on Wednesday, lifting the Campeones Cup for the first time in Inter Miami‘s history after a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in Miami.

The Argentine opened the scoring with a header in the 24th minute, the same goal that made him reach 100 goals for the club, and later set up Casemiro for the clinching goal in the 81st minute. It marked the 48th trophy of Messi’s career and the fourth different title he’s won with Inter Miami since arriving in July 2023.

The celebration, however, had an awkward moment that stole some of the spotlight. Cameras caught Don Garber, the league’s commissioner, approaching Messi on the field during the trophy ceremony, only to get a cold reception.

Part of the tension appears to trace back to comments Garber made in a July interview with Daniel Roberts. Garber was asked about his relationship with Messi and recalled the aftermath of Argentina’s World Cup semifinal win over England, refereed by American official Ismail Elfath.

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“After a game, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, its executive director, and I went down to the referees’ locker room, waited for Ismail, one of our referees, to come out, and thanked him for having refereed probably the toughest match of his career. I don’t think Leo was very happy during that match,” Garber said.

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Garber went further in the same interview, acknowledging that Messi likely holds him personally responsible for how officiating went during the World Cup. “I’m not sure he sees me as the guy who picks the referees; I don’t, but he has to complain to someone. I accept it,” he added.

The All-Star Game suspension may be another factor

Garber’s comments about the World Cup may not be the only source of friction. The strain between the two also appears to stem from the one-game suspension MLS handed Messi and Jordi Alba in 2025 for skipping the All-Star Game without league approval, a decision that left Inter Miami’s ownership publicly frustrated and reportedly didn’t sit well with Messi either.

The two won’t have to deal with much more of each other going forward, though. Garber is set to step down as MLS commissioner on December 31, a role he’s held since 1999, with LAFC co-owner Larry Berg taking over starting in 2027.

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Garber will stay on with the league as chairman, but Wednesday’s frosty exchange could end up being one of his last public moments with Messi before handing over the position.