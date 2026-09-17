Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
campeones cup
Comments

Lionel Messi snubs MLS commissioner Don Garber during Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup celebration

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his overflowing collection on Wednesday, lifting the Campeones Cup for the first time in Inter Miami‘s history after a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in Miami.

The Argentine opened the scoring with a header in the 24th minute, the same goal that made him reach 100 goals for the club, and later set up Casemiro for the clinching goal in the 81st minute. It marked the 48th trophy of Messi’s career and the fourth different title he’s won with Inter Miami since arriving in July 2023.

The celebration, however, had an awkward moment that stole some of the spotlight. Cameras caught Don Garber, the league’s commissioner, approaching Messi on the field during the trophy ceremony, only to get a cold reception.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Part of the tension appears to trace back to comments Garber made in a July interview with Daniel Roberts. Garber was asked about his relationship with Messi and recalled the aftermath of Argentina’s World Cup semifinal win over England, refereed by American official Ismail Elfath.

Tweet placeholder

“After a game, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, its executive director, and I went down to the referees’ locker room, waited for Ismail, one of our referees, to come out, and thanked him for having refereed probably the toughest match of his career. I don’t think Leo was very happy during that match,” Garber said.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Argentina World Cup comeback over England still haunts Thomas Tuchel months later

see also

Lionel Messi’s Argentina World Cup comeback over England still haunts Thomas Tuchel months later

Garber went further in the same interview, acknowledging that Messi likely holds him personally responsible for how officiating went during the World Cup. “I’m not sure he sees me as the guy who picks the referees; I don’t, but he has to complain to someone. I accept it,” he added.

The All-Star Game suspension may be another factor

Garber’s comments about the World Cup may not be the only source of friction. The strain between the two also appears to stem from the one-game suspension MLS handed Messi and Jordi Alba in 2025 for skipping the All-Star Game without league approval, a decision that left Inter Miami’s ownership publicly frustrated and reportedly didn’t sit well with Messi either.

The two won’t have to deal with much more of each other going forward, though. Garber is set to step down as MLS commissioner on December 31, a role he’s held since 1999, with LAFC co-owner Larry Berg taking over starting in 2027.

Advertisement

Garber will stay on with the league as chairman, but Wednesday’s frosty exchange could end up being one of his last public moments with Messi before handing over the position.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Rodrigo De Paul picks Inter Miami and Argentina’s Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or for key reason

Rodrigo De Paul picks Inter Miami and Argentina’s Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or for key reason

Lionel Messi was chosen as the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or for his Inter Miami and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul due to an specific reason.

Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal in 115 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal in 115 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi reached 100 goals for Inter Miami in just 115 games, the fastest of his career, but Cristiano Ronaldo still beat him to the mark with Al Nassr, doing it in two fewer appearances.

Lionel Messi claims Campeones Cup with Inter Miami to extend trophy tally to 48 as soccer’s most-winning player

Lionel Messi claims Campeones Cup with Inter Miami to extend trophy tally to 48 as soccer’s most-winning player

By conquering the 2026 Campeones Cup with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has extended his legacy as the most-winning soccer player in history with his cabinet reaching 48 trophies.

Video: Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal with incredible header vs. Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

Video: Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal with incredible header vs. Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

With a stunning header in the 2026 Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal with the Inter Miami jersey.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo