How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica in USA: 2026/27 Europa League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Milan vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Milan vs Benfica

WHAT: UEFA Europa League

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Wednesday, September 16, 2026

WHERE: Fubo, Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan kicks off its Europa League campaign aiming to make a statement after a steady but uninspiring start to the Serie A season. While unbeaten under new manager Ruben Amorim, the Rossoneri have been stalled by consecutive draws against Juventus and Lazio. Their unusual pattern of failing to score in the first half of any match this season puts immense pressure on them to deliver a complete performance on the European stage.

In stark contrast, Benfica arrives in Italy as one of Europe’s most in-form teams. The Portuguese giants are on a remarkable 54-game unbeaten streak in their domestic league and have won their last seven matches in all competitions. The challenge for Benfica is to translate that overwhelming domestic dominance into a victory on the road in Europe, a setting where they have historically struggled.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating clash of trajectories. Milan is still adapting to Amorim’s system, showing resilience but lacking the killer instinct to put games away early. Their season is just getting started. Meanwhile, Benfica has been playing competitive fixtures since late July, emerging as a fine-tuned machine that consistently scores, highlighted by striker Vangelis Pavlidis’ incredible goal-scoring form.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by tempo. Benfica, averaging over three goals per game under Marco Silva, will aim to press high and dominate from the opening whistle. Milan’s strategy will be to absorb that early pressure and exploit opportunities in the second half, where all seven of their goals have been scored this season. The key question is whether Milan’s defense, which has looked vulnerable, can hold firm against Benfica’s relentless attack.

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For Milan, the motivation is to secure a crucial home win and build momentum after frustrating league results. A victory would validate their new project under Amorim. For Benfica, this is a chance to finally overcome their poor European away record and prove they belong among the continent’s elite. However, with a massive title clash against Porto looming next weekend, squad rotation could be a decisive factor.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History heavily favors the Italian side in this fixture. Milan holds an impressive unbeaten record against Benfica across six official encounters, with four wins and two draws. This historic dominance is punctuated by two European Cup final victories over the Eagles, cementing a significant psychological advantage for the hosts at San Siro.

The most recent clashes took place during the 2007/08 Champions League group stage. Milan secured a 2-1 victory at home before playing to a 1-1 draw in Lisbon, a pattern that reinforces their historical edge. Even in their last meetings nearly two decades ago, Benfica could not find a way to defeat the Rossoneri.

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Interestingly, past encounters have been surprisingly low-scoring, averaging just 1.6 goals per game, with both teams finding the net in only two of the six matches. This historical trend stands in direct opposition to the current attacking form of both clubs, setting up a classic battle between long-term data and present-day momentum.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads arrive at San Siro with a clean bill of health, giving managers Ruben Amorim and Marco Silva full rosters to choose from for this European opener.

For Milan, manager Ruben Amorim is expected to make significant changes from the team that drew with Lazio. The plan is to inject fresh energy, with Gabbia and Tomori likely starting in defense. Musah and Bartesaghi are also poised to enter the lineup, while the entire front three could be rotated, giving Pulisic, Cissé, and the young Camarda a chance to shine.

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Benfica manager Marco Silva also has one eye on his team’s massive upcoming domestic match against Porto and is likely to rotate his squad. Key midfielder João Palhinha is expected to replace Enzo Barrenechea to add steel. Up front, top scorer Vangelis Pavlidis may be rested, with Dodi Lukébakio starting, while Claudio Echeverri is a strong option to feature in the attacking midfield role.

Milan Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Maignan; Gila, Gabbia, Tomori; Chukwueze, Musah, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Cissé; Camarda.

Amorim opts for heavy rotation, completely revamping his attack. The inclusion of USMNT stars Pulisic and Musah provides recognizable quality and dynamism, while the young striker Camarda is tasked with leading the line and breaking Milan’s first-half scoring drought.

Benfica Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Soares; Banjaqui, Araújo, Lenglet, Dahl; Barreiro, Palhinha; Silva, Echeverri, Schjelderup; Lukébakio.

Silva balances the need for a result with an eye on the upcoming Porto clash. Resting top scorer Pavlidis is a significant decision, with Lukébakio’s pace offering a different threat. Palhinha’s introduction is designed to control the midfield battle against a physical Milan side.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Milan vs Benfica match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the Europa League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top soccer competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The subscription costs just $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans.

Beyond soccer, the platform also features a library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment solution.

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SEE MORE: For the full Europa League schedule, check out our Europa League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.